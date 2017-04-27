- Frank Coyle's Blog
Three Round Mock Draft for the NFL Draft - 6.0
Final Edition - April, 2017
Three Round Mock Draft for the NFL Draft 2017
Prior to NFL Draft 2017
* Underclassmen
First Round
# Team / Player / POS / Ht./Wt / School
1 Cleveland * Myles Garrett DE 6-5, 265 Texas A&M
2 San Francisco * Mitchell Trubisky QB 6-3, 225 North Carolina
3 Chicago * Marshon Lattimore CB 6-0, 195 Ohio St
4 Jacksonville * Leonard Fournette RB 6-1, 230 LSU
5 Tennessee (LA Rams) * Solomon Thomas DE 6-2, 275 Stanford
6 NY Jets * Malik Hooker S 6-1, 200 Ohio St
7 LA Chargers * Jamal Adams S 6-0, 210 LSU
8 Carolina Taco Charlton DE 6-5, 285 Michigan
9 Cincinnati Jonathan Allen DE 6-3, 290 Alabama
10 Buffalo * Marlon Humphrey CB 6-1, 200 Alabama
11 New Orleans * Derek Barnett DE 6-3, 265 Tennessee
12 Cleveland (Phil) O.J. Howard TE 6-6, 250 Alabama
Photo - TE OJ Howard - Alabama
13 Arizona * Patrick Mahomes QB 6-2, 225 Texas Tech
14 Philadelphia (Minn) * Jabrill Peppers S 6-0, 210 Michigan
15 Indianapolis Haasan Reddick LB 6-1, 235 Temple
16 Baltimore * Ryan Ramcyzk OT 6-5, 310 Wisconsin *
17 Washington * Christian McCaffrey RB 6-0, 205 Stanford
18 Tennessee Corey Davis WR 6-2, 215 Western Michigan
19 Tampa Bay * David Njoku TE 6-4, 240 Miami (Fl.)
20 Denver Forrest Lamp OL 6-4, 310 Western Kentucky
21 Detroit * Mike Williams WR 6-2, 205 Clemson
22 Miami * Charles Harris DE 6-3, 255 Missouri
23 NY Giants * Garett Bolles OT 6-5, 300 Utah
24 Oakland * TJ Watt LB 6-4, 255 Wisconsin
25 Houston * Cam Robinson OT 6-6, 320 Alabama
26 Seattle Budda Baker S 5-10, 195 Washington
27 Kansas City * Dalvin Cook RB 5-11, 205 Florida St
28 Dallas Kevin King CB 6-3, 200 Washington
29 Green Bay Jarrad Davis LB 6-1, 230 Florida
30 Pittsburgh Takkarist McKinley LB 6-2, 255 UCLA
31 Atlanta * Zach Cunningham LB 6-3, 230 Vanderbilt
32 New Orleans (N.E.) Reuben Foster LB 6-0, 230 Alabama
Second Round
33 Cleveland - * Deshaun Watson QB 6-2, 210 Clemson
34 San Francisco - Adoree Jackson CB 5-10, 185 Southern Cal
35 Jacksonville - Obi Melifonwu S 6-4, 225 UConn
36 Chicago - * Curtis Samuel WR 5-9, 200 Ohio St
37 LA Rams - * Tre’Davious White CB 5-11, 195 LSU
38 LA Chargers - * John Ross WR 5-11, 190 Washington
39 NY Jets - * DeShone Kizer QB 6-4, 230 Notre Dame
40 Carolina - * Alvin Kamara RB 5-10, 210 Tennessee
41 Cincinnati - Chidobe Awuzie CB 5-11, 205 Colorado
42 New Orleans - Quincy Wilson CB 6-1, 210 Florida
43 Philadelphia - * Teez Tabor CB 6-0, 200 Florida
44 Buffalo - Jordan Willis DE 6-3, 260 Kansas St
45 Arizona - Evan Engram TE 6-3, 230 Mississippi
46 Indianapolis * Carl Lawson DE 6-2, 255 Auburn
47 Baltimore - Cordrea Tankersley CB 6-0, 195 Clemson
48 Minnesota - Taylor Moton OT 6-5, 315 Western Michigan
49 Washington - Fabian Moreau CB 6-0, 205 UCLA
50 Tampa Bay - * Josh Jones S 6-2, 215 N.C. St.
51 Denver - * Malik McDowell DT 6-5, 290 Michigan St
52 Cleveland (Tenn) * Sidney Jones CB 6-0, 180 Washington
53 Detroit - DeMarcus Walker DE 6-3, 275 Florida St
54 Miami - * Marcus Williams S 6-0, 195 Utah
55 NY Giants - Chris Wormley DT 6-5, 305 Michigan
56 Oakland - Antonio Garcia OT 6-6,300 Troy
57 Houston - Davis Webb QB 6-4, 230 California
58 Seattle - Dion Dawkins OL 6-4, 320 Temple
59 Kansas City - Carlos Watkins DT 6-2, 300 Clemson
60 Dallas - Zay Jones WR 6-0, 200 East Carolina
61 Green Bay - Dan Feeney OG 6-4, 310 Indiana
62 Pittsburgh - Ethan Pocic C 6-5, 310 LSU
63 Atlanta - Tarell Basham DE 6-3, 260 Ohio
64 Carolina (New Eng) Larry Ogunjobi DT 6-2, 295 Charlotte
For the Third Round - Go to next page
Third Round
65 Cleveland Will Holden OT 6-7, 310 Vanderbilt
66 San Francisco * Alex Anzalone LB 6-2, 240 Florida
67 Chicago Marcus Maye S 6-0, 210 Florida
68 Jacksonville Desmond King CB 5-10, 200 Iowa
69 LA Rams * JuJu Smith-Schuster WR 6-2, 215 Southern Cal
70 NY Jets Tyus Bowser LB 6-2, 240 Houston
71 LA Chargers Dorian Johnson OG 6-5, 300 Pittsburgh
72 New Eng (Carolina) Cooper Kupp WR 6-2, 195 Eastern Washington
73 Cincinnati * Malachi Dupre WR 6-2, 190 LSU
74 Baltimore (Phil) * Chris Godwin WR 6-1, 210 Penn St
75 Buffalo * Marlon Mack RB 5-11, 205 South Florida
76 New Orleans Tim Williams DE 6-3, 255 Alabama
77 Arizona Ryan Anderson LB 6-2, 255 Alabama
78 Baltimore * D’Onta Foreman RB 5-11, 230 Texas
79 Minnesota Joe Mixon RB 5-11, 220 Oklahoma
80 Indianapolis Justin Evans S 6-0, 205 Texas A&M
81 Washington Gerald Everett TE 6-3, 235 South Alabama
82 Denver * Jeremy McNichols RB 5-10, 210 Boise St
83 Tennessee * Bucky Hodges TE 6-6, 245 Virginia Tech
84 Tampa Bay * Raekwon McMillan LB 6-2, 240 Ohio St
85 Detroit * Adam Shaheen TE 6-6, 270 Ashland
86 Minnesota (Miami) Trey Hendrickson DE 6-4, 265 Florida Atlantic
87 NY Giants Jake Butt TE 6-5, 250 Michigan
88 Oakland Cameron Sutton CB 5-11, 190 Tennessee
89 Houston John Johnson S 6-0, 195 Boston College
90 Seattle * Elijah Qualls DT 6-1, 320 Washington
91 Kansas City * ArDarius Stewart WR 6-1, 210 Alabama
92 Dallas Derek Rivers DE 6-3, 260 Youngstown St
93 Green Bay Kareem Hunt RB 5-11, 210 Toledo
94 Pittsburgh * Chad Hansen WR 6-0, 200 California
95 Atlanta * Roderick Johnson OT 6-6, 310 Florida St
96 New England * Eddie Vanderdoes DT 6-3, 310 UCLA
97 (comp) Miami Jourdan Lewis CB 5-10, 180 Michigan
98 (comp) Carolina * David Sharpe OT 6-5, 350 Florida
99 (comp) Phil (Balt) * Wayne Gallman RB 6-0, 205 Clemson
100 (comp) Tenn (Rams) Nazair Jones DT 6-5, 300 North Carolina
101 (comp) Denver Montravius Adams DT 6-2, 310 Auburn
102 (comp) Seattle Adam Bisnowaty OT 6-5, 300 Pittsburgh
103 (comp) N. O (Cleve-NE) * Brad Kaaya QB 6-4, 210 Miami
104 (comp) Kansas City Ahkello Witherspoon CB 6-3, 200 Colorado
105 (comp) Pittsburgh Jordan Leggett TE 6-5, 255 Clemson
106 (comp) Seattle Duke Riley LB 6-1, 225 LSU
107 (comp) NY Jets Pat Elflein C/G 6-2, 300 Ohio St
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites