NFL Draft 2017 Selection Order -
The Browns are ‘On the Clock’!
* Playoffs - Conference & Super Bowl games determine final positions
x - division winner y - playoff berth
# Team / W-L / Opp W-L %
1 Cleveland - 1-15 .549
2 San Fran - 2-14 .504
3 Chicago - 3-13 .521
4 Jacksonville - 3-13 .527
5 Tennessee (LA) - 4-12 .504
6 NY Jets - 5-11 .518
7 San Diego - 5-11 .543
8 Carolina - 6-10 .518
9 Cincinnati - 6-9-1 .521
10 Buffalo - 7-9 .482
11 New Orleans - 7-9 .525
12 Cleveland (Phil) - 7-9 .559
13 Arizona - 7-8-1 .463
14 Indianapolis - 8-8 .492
15 Philadelphia (Minn) - 8-8 .492
16 Baltimore - 8-8 .498
17 Washington - 8-7-1 .516
18 Tennessee - 9-7 .465
19 Tampa Bay - 9-7 .492
20 Denver - 9-7 .559
21 y Detroit - 9-7 .475
22 x Houston - 9-7 .502
23 y Miami - 10-6 .455
24 x Green Bay - 10-6 .508
25 x Seattle - 10-5-1 .441
26 x Atlanta - 11-5 .480
27 y NY Giants - 11-5 .486
28 x Pittsburgh - 11-5 .494
29 y Oakland - 12-4 .504
30 x Kansas City - 12-4 .508
31 x Dallas - 13-3 .471
32 x New England - 14-2 .439
Team tie-breaking procedure for the NFL Draft
If two or more clubs are tied in the selection order, the strength-of-schedule tie breaker is applied, subject to the following exceptions for playoff clubs: The Super Bowl winner is last and the Super Bowl loser next-to-last. Any non-Super Bowl playoff club involved in a tie shall be assigned priority within its segment below that of non-playoff clubs and in the order that the playoff clubs exited from the playoffs. Within a tied segment a playoff club that loses in the Wild-Card game will have priority over a playoff club that loses in the Divisional playoff game that in turn will have priority over a club that loses in the Conference Championship game. If two tied clubs exited the playoffs in the same round, the tie is broken by strength of schedule. If any ties cannot be broken by strength of schedule, the divisional or conference tie breakers, when applicable, are applied. Any ties that still exist are broken by a coin flip.
Frank Coyle is a long time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites