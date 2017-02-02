- Frank Coyle's Blog
NFL Draft - Two Future #1 Picks Out of NFL Combine After Surgeries
The NFL Combine 2017 lost two premier players for the workout portion on the upcoming week long event when safety Malik Hooker of Ohio St and wideout Corey Davis of Western Michigan announced recent surgeries. Hooker was a hot prospect after declaring just weeks ago for the NFL Draft 2017. He had both hernia and labrum surgeries that shelves him until at least the Ohio St. Pro Day in April.
Photo - WR Corey Davis - Western Michigan
Davis had minor ankle surgery recently after opting out of the Senior Bowl in late January for a shoulder injury concern. Davis is a fast rising prospect who earned a first round grade off a huge 2016 season. His postseason is up in the air currently with hopes he recovers in time for the Western Michigan Pro Day this spring.
Both announcements of Hooker and Davis were surprises to the NFL Combine staff that will now be able to add two more prospects for the workout part of the evaluation. Both Hooker and Davis will attend for the testing and medical parts of the week. The NFL Combine will announce their Invitation List in a few weeks that includes over 300 prospects for the February 28-March 6: NFL Combine Timing and Testing at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.