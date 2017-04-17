QB Deshaun Watson Yearbook Scouting Report

QB Deshaun Watson has been one of the more talked about prospects this offseason after directing the Clemson Tigers to the national championship in January with an outstanding performance. Watson decided to forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft in January. He opted not to play in the Senior Bowl in order to prepare for the NFL Draft and his private workout schedule with teams. He has worked out weekly over the past few months with multiple clubs, showing his ability to learn their offense and translate that knowledge to the field. Playing in a spread offense makes it a difficult transition to come into an All-Star week of practices and game situations and play in a pro offense under center. Some QB prospects have struggled making that adjustment in a new environment with such a short period of preparation time. Watson's individual workouts will reflect his ability to absorb a new offense and go on the White board and show his ability to understand, retain and make adjustments while playing under center

* Deshaun Watson #4 - 6-2, 220, Clemson - Sp. 4.65

Hindu Theory: Robert Griffin III

Athletic junior completed an excellent short career with a national title game where he won the MVP award. Over his final two seasons, he led the Tigers to back to back national championship games as a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist. Lean athletic frame with good arm, quick feet and sound decision making. Amazing toughness and leadership that shined on the big stage of national and ACC title games. Continued to improve over his career, taking huge steps with impressive performances at the NFL Combine. Highly productive and athletic with the mental makeup to succeed in the NFL. Excellent mobility and knows when to pull the ball down with the ability to make yardage in key situations. Fine arm with the ability to fit throws into tight windows with good touch on the deep passes. Top athleticism to run away from defenders even defensive backs. Skilled at fighting off defenders and evading pressure while keeping his eyes downfield. Excellent field presence with a quick release and accuracy, whether in the pocket or on the move. Nice touch for lofting passes over defenders down the seam, or to backs and receivers on quick swing or outlet passes. His scrambling ability places pressure on defenses and is a legitimate threat for big plays whether by throwing or running. Some NFL basics such as taking the snap from under center and scanning downfield while dropping back are things where he is still in the developmental stage. Still can lock on to his primary receiver and at times too reliant on his first read which can turn into mistakes. Savvy mobile athlete and able to make all the NFL throws with a fairly quick delivery for a long-armed prospect. High release point helps him complete a high percentage of passes. Shows the ability to go through his progressions quickly with the smarts to consistently make proper decisions. Needs to spread the ball around, showing more awareness of coverage and looking off defenders. He has improved his accuracy with the touch to deliver the intermediate and short passes consistently well with fast improving accuracy in the deep game. Knows how to lead a receiver with the right amount of touch on the ball as well as when to power the throw. Shows good speed to make plays outside the pocket with the mobility to move in the pocket and create throwing lanes. With extensive big game experience, he developed fine intangibles related to toughness, leadership and poise under pressure in clutch situations.

The Numbers: As a junior, he started 15 games and completed 388 of 579 passes for a 67% rate for 4593 yards with 41 TDs and 17 picks that earned AAC first team honors. Completed his career with a Vince Young like performance in their national title victory. As a sophomore, he started all 15 games and completed 333 passes of 491 attempts for a 68% rate for 4109 yards with 35 TDs and 13 picks. Similar to QB RG3 and Tyrod Taylor in size, mobility and AA and a high level of development. At the NFL Combine, he came at 6’2” and 221 lbs. with 9 3/4” hands and 33” arms. He ran a 4.66 time and added a 32.5” VL and 9’11” BJ with a 4.31 shuttle and an impressive 6.95 three cone times. At the Clemson pro day, he performed very well in drills. Set up quickly with good footwork in the pocket to move laterally and create passing lanes. Excellent on deep throws plus nice overall accuracy.

The Skinny: Prospect with a good work ethic to get the most of his fine AA. His level of development under center is a concern and faces a critical learning curve. Good field awareness and a top football IQ that should accelerate his progress within a pro offense. Continually improved over his career especially over his final season. Technically sound to set up and plant and drive the ball down the field with an above average arm and good fundamentals. Relies on a quick release and the touch to drop the ball into holes in coverage. Talented 1st round bubble pick with definite starting potential after gaining experience and learning a system. Savvy experienced passer and good fit for the Browns and Redskins. Excellent intangibles to make a difference and a fine mature leader.

Draft Projection: 1st-2nd Round

Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 25 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites