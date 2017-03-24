NFL Draft 2017 - Pro Day - Ohio St

9 NFL Head Coaches Attend Ohio State Pro Day

13 Buckeyes, many high-round projections, take part in drills

Ohio State’s Pro Day has become a must-see event each March. The football program has developed 26 NFL Draft picks the past four years, including 12 last year, and seven first-round selections since 2013, thus making the Woody Hayes Athletic Center the place to be in March for NFL GMs, coaches and scouts, for family members of those seeking the opportunity to play on Sunday, and the media.

Thursday afternoon was no different. Under the direction of assistant athletic director for football sports performance Mickey Marotti, 13 players off the 2016 team took part in some combination of interviews, testing and competitive drills for more than 120 representatives encompassing all 32 NFL teams.

Among the NFL personnel on hand: head coaches Bill Belichick (Patriots), Todd Bowles (Jets), Jim Caldwell (Lions), John Harbaugh (Ravens), Hue Jackson (Browns), Marvin Lewis (Bengals), Mike Mularkey (Titans), Sean Payton (Saints) and Mike Tomlin (Steelers) and at least seven general managers.

Also on site: 79 credentialed members of the media, including two crews from the NFL Network (one is producing the online documentary featuring unanimous All-American and Rimington Trophy winner Pat Elflein) and one from Uninterrupted, which is taping a draft diaries documentary on cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Similar to last year when 22 Buckeyes took part in Pro Day, this year’s competitors included a broad selection of positions represented, including three receivers (Curtis Samuel, Corey Smith and Dontre Wilson), two cornerbacks (Gareon Conley and Marshon Lattimore) and two linebackers (Raekwon McMillan and Craig Fada).

Unanimous All-American safety Malik Hooker met with team reps but did not take part in drills.

WR Noah Brown (6-2, 218) – Spent three seasons at Ohio State and had two seasons of eligibility remaining … after playing in all 15 games as a true freshman in 2014, he red-shirted 2015 after breaking a bone in his leg during fall camp … started all 13 games for the Buckeyes in 2016 and ranked second on the team with 32 receptions and 402 receiving yards … named honorable mention all-Big Ten Conference … shared team lead with seven receiving touchdowns, including school-record tying four in the win at Oklahoma … 33 career receptions for 411 yards (12.5 avg.) and seven touchdowns.

SAF Jarrod Barnes (6-0, 200) – Walked-on to the Ohio State team in June of 2015 after graduating in three years from the University of Louisville with a degree in health and human performance … he played in five games during the past two seasons for the Buckeyes but he impacted the program and established himself as a team leader through his deeds off the field … Barnes graduated in August 2016 with his master’s degree in kinesiology and he immediately started work on his Ph.D. in sports management … he is believed to be the first active Ohio State football player ever to be working on a Ph.D. while still competing … Barnes is a two-time OSU Scholar-Athlete and an Academic All-Big Ten Conference honoree … he is currently working with Dr. David Graham, Assistant Provost/Associate Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Success, on developing a course for student-athletes who leave school early ... Barnes was a member of the Louisville Cardinals’ team from 2012 through 2014, playing in 21 games in the 2013 (11 games) and 2014 (10 games) seasons.

CB Gareon Conley (6-0, 195) – Conley was named second-team all-Big Ten by league’s coaches in 2016 … played in 42 games for the Buckeyes and started 27 games at cornerback … team captain who ranked second on squad in 2016 with four interceptions and had six for his career … also had eight pass break-ups in 2016 and 15 for his career … named honorable mention all-Big Ten as a sophomore in 2015 … totaled 91 career tackles and had one season of eligibility remaining.

K Tyler Durbin (6-3, 210) – Was one of the top kickers in college football in 2016 and as such was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza award … he was named third team All-Big Ten by the coaches and the media ... led the Big Ten in scoring and kick scoring ... career-high three FGs in the road win at Wisconsin, including a game-tying 31-yarder with under 4 mins left to help send the game to overtime ... hit two more FGs from 33 and 30 yards at Penn State, two in the win over No. 10 Nebraska and two more in the road win at Maryland ... connected on all 11 extra point attempts in the win over Bowling Green, a school record ... named special teams player of the game by the team ... 2016 Academic All-District 5 and Academic All-Big Ten Conference … this was only his second season of competitive football ... played soccer for two seasons at James Madison University after a stellar high school and club soccer career.

C Pat Elflein (6-3, 300) – Elflein was a unanimous first-team All-American in 2016 and won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s outstanding center … made the move to center as a fifth-year senior … played in 55 games and was a three-year starter and finished with 42 starts, including 41 consecutive starts to close his career … named all-Big Ten Conference three consecutive years – twice at guard and once at center – and was Big Ten’s Rimington-Pace offensive lineman of the year in 2016 … led offensive line to a finalist position for the Joe Moore offensive line of the year award … graduated in May 2016 with his degree in communications.

LB Craig Fada (6-1, 225) – Spent five seasons with the Ohio State program and played in 51 games, including all 15 games during the 2014 national championship season and all 13 games in 2016 … averaged 15 special teams plays per game in 2015 and 17 in 2016 … one of the team leaders with 10 special teams tackles in 2016 and 21 for his career … excellent work on the practice and playing fields coupled with dependable and responsible actions off earned him a scholarship for the 2016 summer and fall terms ... he and Joe Burger each earned four Varsity O letters in football after initially walking on to the team, something that certainly hasn’t been done at Ohio State in football very often, if at all.

SAF Malik Hooker (6-2, 205) – Hooker, like Elflein, was a unanimous first-team All-American in 2016 after having a terrific season in his one-year as a starter … a third-year performer with sophomore eligibility this season, Hooker was a standout from game No. 1 when he recorded two interceptions in his first start … he ranked third nationally in interceptions with seven, interceptions yards with 181, and he was first among all players with three interception return touchdowns, including a critical 16-yarder in the win over Michigan … he ranked third on the team with 74 tackles … red-shirted the 2014 season as a true freshman and played in 12 games in 2015.

P Cameron Johnston (5-11, 198) – One of the finest punters in Ohio State history, Johnston was the Big Ten Conference’s Eddleman-Fields punter of the year in 2016 when he ranked fifth nationally and first in the Big Ten with a 46.7-yard average … a finalist for the Ray Guy Award and a second-team All-American by five different selecting organizations … he led the Big Ten in punting three out of his four seasons with Ohio State and set school records for punts inside the 20 for a career (109) and season (31 in 2015), plus his 57.0-yard average against Illinois in 2014 is also a school record … his career average of 44.9 yards per punt is second in Ohio State history.

CB Marshon Lattimore (6-0, 192) – Lattimore spent three seasons with the Buckeyes but had a wonderful 2016 campaign by starting all 13 games and being named first-team all-Big Ten Conference by the league’s coaches … this talented performer, who had two seasons of eligibility remaining, was second on the team with four interceptions and he also contributed 41 tackles and nine pass break-ups for 13 total passes defended on the year … had career-high nine tackles and seven solo stops in the overtime win at Wisconsin … red-shirted the 2014 season and played in seven games in 2015 for 20 total games played.

LB Raekwon McMillan (6-2, 243) – Ohio State’s leading tackler the past two seasons with 102 in 2016 and 119 in 2015 … named first-team all-Big Ten, a second-team All-American (Associated Press, Walter Camp and three other organizations) and a semifinalist for both Butkus Award and the Lott IMPACT Trophy … recorded 16 and 15 tackles in final two games of the season vs. Michigan and Clemson … All-Big Ten and second-team All-American in 2015 … started 26 games for the Buckeyes and played in 40 … a team captain in 2016 … had 270 career tackles, 17 tackles-for-loss and nine pass break-ups … leaves with one season of eligibility remaining.

H-Back Curtis Samuel (5-11, 197) – Samuel was one of the explosive offensive playmakers in college football in 2016 and was the only player with at least 700 rushing and 700 receiving yards … named a first-team All-American (Associated Press & The Sporting News), Samuel had 771 rushing yards with eight touchdowns and a 7.9 per carry average, and he had 865 receiving yards off 74 receptions with seven more touchdowns … his season reception total is second in Ohio State history … Samuel is the only player in Ohio State history with at least 1,000 career rushing and receiving yards … he closed his three-year career (40 games & 13 starts) with 1,286 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns plus 107 receptions for 1,249 yards and nine scores.

WR Corey Smith (6-1, 190) – Graduated in spring 2016 with his degree in African American and African studies … transferred to Ohio State after one season at East Mississippi Junior College … spent four years with the Buckeyes, including a red-shirt season, and played in 28 games … caught 31 passes as a Buckeye for 351 yards and a 11.3 yards-per-reception average … best season statistically came in 2014 when he played in all 14 games and had 20 catches for 255 yards … his career totals, including junior college stats, included 110 receptions for 1,522 yards and 11 touchdowns.

WR Dontre Wilson (5-10, 195) – Played in 45 games during his career and made eight starts, including two starts as a senior (vs. Wisconsin and Maryland) … was on the Paul Hornung Award watch list in 2016 … had career-highs with 27 receptions for 352 yards and five touchdowns as a senior, including three catches for 37 yards and two TDs (and five rushes for 36 yards) in the win over Bowling Green … hauled in one pass – albeit a huge one – a 43-yarder in the fourth quarter in the overtime win at Wisconsin … had a career-high six receptions for 71 yards in the 2014 win over Cincinnati … finished his career with 77 receptions for 925 yards (12.0 avg.) and 10 touchdowns … ranks 23rd all-time at Ohio State with 2,876 all-purpose yards, a total that includes 1,280 kickoff return yards, good for fifth all-time at Ohio State … averaged 24.2 yards per return on 53 career kickoffs.

