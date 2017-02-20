NFL Draft 2017 – Future High Draft Picks Continue to Opt out of NFL Combine



The NFL Scouting Combine will be held February 28 - March 6, 2017

The NFL Combine 2017 has lost a few premier players for the workout portion on the upcoming week long event. Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster, announced he will not participate in the workouts after undergoing rotator cuff surgery that probably jeopardizes any pro day events in March/April.

Foster is considered a top 10-15 prospect with a high level of development to possibly start as a rookie. He joins other top prospects who earlier opted out of the workouts including, safety Malik Hooker of Ohio St, wideout Corey Davis of Western Michigan, LB Jarrad Davis of Florida and OT Ryan Ramczyk of Wisconsin all announced recent surgeries that will force them to miss the upcoming event. Hooker was a hot prospect after declaring just weeks ago for the NFL Draft 2017. He had both hernia and labrum surgeries that shelves him until at least the Ohio St. Pro Day in April.

Photo - LB Reuben Foster - Alabama

Corey Davis had minor ankle surgery recently after opting out of the Senior Bowl in late January for a shoulder injury concern. Davis is a fast rising prospect who earned a high first round grade off a huge 2016 season. His postseason is up in the air currently with hopes he recovers in time for the Western Michigan Pro Day this spring.

These announcements by Hooker, Corey Davis, Jarrad Davis, Ryan Ramcyzck and Foster were surprises to the NFL Combine staff that will now be able to add a few more prospects for the workout part of the evaluation. Each will attend for the testing, interview and medical parts of the week. The NFL Combine announced their Invitation List last week that includes over 330 prospects for the February 28-March 6: NFL Combine Timing and Testing at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana. New additions are expected over the next two weeks with this process ongoing through the week long event with possible other medical issues and cancellations.

How are players selected for the NFL Combine?

Participants are determined annually by a Selection Committee. The Directors of both National and BLESTO scouting services, which combined represent twenty-five NFL teams, are joined by members of various NFL player personnel departments to form the committee. The participating NFL executives can rotate on a yearly basis, and remain anonymous. ALL eligible players are reviewed and voted on by the committee members. Each athlete receiving the necessary number of votes, by position, is then extended an invitation. While it is not a perfect science, the goal of the committee is to invite every player that will be drafted in the ensuing NFL Draft.