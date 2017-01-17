Login |
NFL Draft 2017 - January All-Star Game Schedule

Tue, 01/17/2017 - 13:09 — Scouting Staff
January All-Star Games 2017 Postseason Schedule
Jan. 15 - Tropical Bowl - FBS All-star Game - Daytona Beach, Florida
www.tropicalbowl.com
Jan. 21 - NFLPA Collegiate Game- StubHub Center @ Cal St Univ, Dominguez Hills, Ca.- 1 pm - FS1
Jan. 21 - East-West Shrine - St. Petersburg, Florida - 3 pm est - NFL Network
www.shrinegame.com

Photo - WR Kenny Golladay - Northern Illinois (East-West game)

*** Senior Bowl Game - Jan 28, 2017 Mobile, Alabama - 1:30 pm CT- NFL Network ***
Weigh-in- Practices - Monday Jan 23rd thru Thursday Jan 26th
http://www.seniorbowl.com

