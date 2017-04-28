- Frank Coyle's Blog
NFL Draft 2017 - First Round Selections
Day Two Selection Order with Trade Updates
First Round Draft Selections
# / Team / Player / Pos / School
1 Cleveland - Myles Garrett DE Texas A&M
2 Chicago (San Fran) - Mitchell Trubisky QB North Carolina
3 San Francisco (Chicago) - Solomon Thomas DE Stanford
4 Jacksonville - Leonard Fournette RB LSU
5 Tennessee (LA Rams) - Corey Davis WR Western Michigan
6 NY Jets - Jamal Adams S LSU
7 LA Chargers - Mike Williams WR Clemson
8 Carolina - Christian McCaffrey RB Stanford
9 Cincinnati - John Ross WR Washington
10 Kansas City (Buffalo) - Patrick Mahomes QB Texas Tech
11 New Orleans - Marshon Lattimore CB Ohio St
12 Houston (Phil thru Cleve) - Deshaun Watson QB Clemson
13 Arizona - Haason Reddick LB Temple
14 Philadelphia (Minnesota) - Derek Barnett DE Tennessee
15 Indianapolis - Malik Hooker S Ohio St
Photo - DE Solomon Thomas - Stanford
16 Baltimore - Marlon Humphrey CB Alabama
17 Washington - Jonathan Allen DE Alabama
18 Tennessee - Adoree Jackson CB Southern Cal
19 Tampa Bay - OJ Howard TE Alabama
20 Denver - Garett Bolles OT Utah
21 Detroit - Jarrad Davis LB Florida
22 Miami - Charles Harris DE Missouri
23 NY Giants - Evan Engram TE Mississippi
24 Oakland - Gareon Conley CB Ohio St
25 Cleveland (Houston) - Jabrill Peppers S Michigan
26 Atlanta (Seattle) - Takkarist McKinley DE/OLB UCLA
27 Buffalo (Kansas City) - Tre'Davious White CB LSU
28 Dallas- Taco Charlton DE Michigan
29 Cleveland (Green Bay) - David Njoku TE Miami
30 Pittsburgh - TJ Watt OLB Wisconsin
31 San Francisco (Atlanta thru Seattle) - Reuben Foster ILB Alabama
32 New Orleans (New England) - Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin
Second Round
33 Green Bay (Cleveland)
34 Seattle (San Francisco)
35 Jacksonville
36 Chicago
37 LA Rams
38 LA Chargers
39 NY Jets
40 Carolina
41 Cincinnati
42 New Orleans
43 Philadelphia
44 Buffalo
45 Arizona
46 Indianapolis
47 Baltimore
48 Minnesota
49 Washington
50 Tampa Bay
51 Denver
52 Cleveland (Tennessee)
53 Detroit
54 Miami
55 NY Giants
56 Oakland
57 Houston
58 Seattle
59 Kansas City
60 Dallas
61 Green Bay
62 Pittsburgh
63 Atlanta
64 Carolina (New England)
Third Round
65 Cleveland
66 San Francisco
67 San Francisco (Chicago)
68 Jacksonville
69 LA Rams
70 NY Jets
71 LA Chargers
72 New England (Carolina)
73 Cincinnati
74 Baltimore (Philadelphia)
75 Buffalo
76 New Orleans
77 Arizona
78 Baltimore
79 Minnesota
80 Indianapolis
81 Washington
82 Denver
83 Tennessee
84 Tampa Bay
85 Detroit
86 Minnesota (Miami)
87 NY Giants
88 Oakland
89 Houston
90 Seattle
91 Kansas City
92 Dallas
93 Green Bay
94 Pittsburgh
95 Seattle (Atlanta)
96 New England
97(comp) Miami
98 (comp) Carolina
99 (comp) Philadelphia (Baltimore)
100 comp)Tennessee (LA Rams)
101 (comp)Denver
102 (comp) Seattle
103 (comp) New Orleans (Cleveland thru New Eng)
104 (comp) Kansas City
105 (comp) Pittsburgh
106 (comp) Seattle
107 (comp) NY Jets
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites