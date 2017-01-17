- Frank Coyle's Blog
NFL Draft 2017 - First Round Mock Draft -
Myles Garrett, Jabrill Peppers & Mitch Trubisky Top First Round NFL Draft
Photo – QB Mitch Trubisky - North Carolina
* Underclassmen - Selection order prior to Championship games
x - Division winner y - Wild card team
First Round
Team / W-L / Player / Position / Ht/Wt / School
1 Cleveland 1-15 - * Myles Garrett DE 6-5, 265 Texas A&M
2 San Fran 2-14 - * Jabrill Peppers SS 6-0, 210 Michigan
3 Chicago 3-13 - * Mitch Trubisky QB 6-3, 225 North Carolina
4 Jacksonville 3-13 - Jonathan Allen DE 6-3, 290 Alabama
5 Tenn (LA Rams) 4-12 - * Jamal Adams FS 6-0, 210 LSU
6 NY Jets 5-11 - * Leonard Fournette RB 6-1, 230 LSU
7 LA Chargers 5-11 - * Cam Robinson OT 6-6, 320 Alabama
8 Carolina 6-10 - * Dalvin Cook RB 5-11, 205 Florida State
9 Cincinnati 6-9-1 - * DeShone Kizer QB 6-4, 230 Notre Dame
10 Buffalo 7-9 - * Mike Williams WR 6-2, 205 Clemson
11 New Orleans 7-9 - * Marshon Lattimore CB 6-0, 195 Ohio State
12 Cleve (Phil) 7-9 - * Deshaun Watson QB 6-2, 210 Clemson
13 Arizona 7-8-1 - * Derek Barnett DE 6-3, 265 Tennessee
14 Indianapolis 8-8 - * Solomon Thomas DE 6-2, 275 Stanford
15 Phil (Minn) 8-8 - * Marlon Humphrey CB 6-1, 200 Alabama
16 Baltimore 8-8 - * Malik McDowell DT 6-5, 285 Michigan State
17 Washington 8-7-1 - * Teez Tabor CB 6-0, 200 Florida
18 Tennessee 9-7 - * Zach Cunningham LB 6-3, 230 Vanderbilt
19 Tampa Bay 9-7 - * Christian McCaffrey RB 6-0, 205 Stanford
20 Denver 9-7 - Takkarist McKinley DE 6-2, 260 UCLA
21 y Detroit 9-8 - Reuben Foster LB 6-0, 240 Alabama
22 y Miami 10-7 - * Raekwon McMillan LB 6-2, 240 Ohio State
23 y NY Giants 11-6 - * Ryan Ramcyzk OT 6-5, 310 Wisconsin
24 y Oakland 12-5 - Tim Williams LB 6-3, 255 Alabama
25 x Houston 9-8 - * Malik Hooker S 5-11,195 Ohio State
26 x Seattle 10-6-1 - Dan Feeney OG 6-4, 310 Indiana
27 x Kansas City 12-5 - Corey Davis WR 6-2, 215 Western Michigan
28 x Dallas 13-4 - * JuJu Smith-Schuster WR 6-2, 215 Southern Cal
29 x Green Bay 12-6 - * Sidney Jones CB 6-0, 180 Washington
30 x Atlanta 12-5 - * Carl Lawson DE 6-2, 255 Auburn
31 x Pittsburgh 13-5 - OJ Howard TE 6-6, 250 Alabama
32 x New Eng 15-2 - * Charles Harris DE 6-3, 255 Missouri