NFL Draft 2017 - CBS Radio Show with Frank Coyle & Host Andy Gresh

Tue, 04/25/2017 - 08:32 — Scouting Staff
BakerBudda.jpg

Photo - DB Bubba Baker - Washington

Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Biletnikoff, Thorpe, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi etc for the past 25 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites

audio/mpeg icon4-22 frank coyle with gresh.mp3