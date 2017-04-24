- Frank Coyle's Blog
NFL Draft 2017 –
Final Offensive Rankings
WR, TE & Offensive Line
by Pro Scout Frank Coyle
Top Prospects
Wide Receivers
1. Corey Davis - Western Michigan
2. * Mike Williams - Clemson
3. John Ross - Washington
4. * Curtis Samuel - Ohio St
5. Isaiah ‘Zay’ Jones - East Carolina
6. * Chris Godwin - Penn St
7. * Malachi Dupre - LSU
8. Cooper Kupp - Eastern Washington
9. * Juju Smith-Schuster - Southern Cal
10. * ArDarius Stewart - Alabama
11. Dede Westbrook - Oklahoma
12. * Isaiah Ford - Virginia Tech
13. * Chad Hansen - California
14. Amara Darboh - Michigan
15. * Noah Brown - Ohio St
Photo - OT Taylor Moton - Western Michigan
Tight Ends
1. OJ Howard - Alabama
2. * David Njoku - Miami
3. Evan Engram - Mississippi
4. * Adam Shaheen - Ashland (Oh)
5. Gerald Everett - South Alabama
6. Jake Butt - Michigan
7. Jordan Leggett - Clemson
8. * Bucky Hodges - Virginia Tech
9. George Kittle - Iowa
10. Jonnu Smith - Florida International
11. Michael Roberts - Toledo
12. Jeremy Sprinkle - Arkansas
13. Eric Saubert - Drake (Ia)
14. Cole Hikutini - Louisville
15. Cethan Carter - Nebraska
For Offensive Linemen Go to Next Page
Tackles
1. * Ryan Ramczyk - Wisconsin
2. * Garett Bolles - Utah
3. * Cam Robinson - Alabama
4. Taylor Moton - Western Michigan
5. Antonio Garcia - Troy
6. * Roderick Johnson - Florida St
7. Will Holden - Vanderbilt
8. Adam Bisnowaty - Pittsburgh
9. * David Sharpe - Florida
10. Conor McDermott - UCLA
11. Julie’n Davenport - Bucknell
12. Chad Wheeler - Southern Cal
13. Erik Magnuson - Michigan
14. Zach Banner - Southern Cal
15. Dan Skipper - Arkansas
Guards
1. Forrest Lamp - Western Kentucky
2. Dan Feeney - Indiana
3. Dion Dawkins - Temple
4. Dorian Johnson - Pittsburgh
5. Danny Isidora - Miami
6. Isaac Asiata - Utah
7. Jermaine Eluemunor - Texas A&M
8. Nico Siragusa - San Diego St
9. Avery Gennesy - Texas A&M
10. Ben Braden - Michigan
Centers
1. Ethan Pocic - LSU
2. Pat Elflein - Ohio St
3. Jon Toth - Kentucky
4. Tyler Orlosky - West Virginia
5. Chase Roullier - Wyoming
6. Kyle Fuller - Baylor
7. JJ Dielman - Utah
8. Cameron Tom - Southern Miss
9. Jay Guillermo - Clemson
10. Lucas Crowley - North Carolina
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites