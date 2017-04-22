- Frank Coyle's Blog
NFL Draft 2017 – Offensive Rankings QB & RB -
by Pro Scout Frank Coyle
Top Prospects
Quarterbacks
1. * Mitchell Trubisky - North Carolina
2. * Patrick Mahomes - Texas Tech
3. * DeShone Kizer - Notre Dame
4. * Deshaun Watson - Clemson
5. Davis Webb - California
6. * Brad Kaaya - Miami
7. Chad Kelly - Mississippi
8. Nathan Peterman - Pittsburgh
9. Joshua Dobbs - Tennessee
10. Gunner Kiel – Cincinnati
Running Backs
1. * Leonard Fournette - LSU
2. * Dalvin Cook - Florida St
3. * Christian McCaffrey - Stanford
4. * Alvin Kamara - Tennessee
5. * D’Onta Foreman - Texas
6. * Jeremy McNichols - Boise St.
7. * Marlon Mack - South Florida
8. * Wayne Gallman - Clemson
9. Kareem Hunt - Toledo
10. * Brian Hill - Wyoming
11. * Joe Mixon - Oklahoma
12. * Samaje Perine - Oklahoma
13. Matthew Dayes - North Carolina St
14. * James Conner - Pittsburgh
15. Corey Clement – Wisconsin
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites