NFL Draft 2017 – First Round Mock Draft 4.0
* Underclassmen
First Round
Team / W-L / Player / Position / Ht/Wt / School
1 Cleveland 1-15 - * Myles Garrett DE 6-5, 265 Texas A&M
2 San Fran 2-14 - * Mike Williams WR 6-2, 205 Clemson
3 Chicago 3-13 - * Malik Hooker S 5-11,195 Ohio State
4 Jacksonville 3-13 - * Leonard Fournette RB 6-1, 230 LSU
5 Tenn (LA Rams) 4-12 - Jonathan Allen DE 6-3, 290 Alabama
6 NY Jets 5-11 - * Marshon Lattimore CB 6-0, 195 Ohio State
7 LA Chargers 5-11 - * Jamal Adams FS 6-0, 210 LSU
8 Carolina 6-10 - * Dalvin Cook RB 5-11, 205 Florida State
9 Cincinnati 6-9-1 - * Solomon Thomas DE 6-2, 275 Stanford
10 Buffalo 7-9 - Corey Davis WR 6-2, 215 Western Michigan
Photo - RB Christian McCaffrey - Stanford
11 New Orleans 7-9 - Taco Charlton DE 6-5, 285 Michigan
12 Cleve (Phil) 7-9 - OJ Howard TE 6-6, 250 Alabama
13 Arizona 7-8-1 -* Derek Barnett DE 6-3, 265 Tennessee
14 Phil (Minn) 8-8 - * Gareon Conley CB 6-0, 190 Ohio State
15 Indianapolis 8-8 - * David Njoku TE 6-4, 240 Miami (Fl.)
16 Baltimore 8-8 - * Marlon Humphrey CB 6-1, 200 Alabama
17 Washington -8-7-1 - * TJ Watt LB 6-4, 235 Wisconsin
8 Tennessee 9-7 - * Charles Harris DE 6-3, 255 Missouri
19 Tampa Bay 9-7 - * Christian McCaffrey RB 6-0, 205 Stanford
0 Denver 9-7 - Takkarist McKinley DE 6-2, 260 UCLA
21 Detroit 9-8 - * John Ross WR 5-11, 190 Washington
22 Miami 10-7 - * Budda Baker S 5-10, 195 Washington
23 NY Giants 11-6 - * Ryan Ramcyzk OT 6-5, 310 Wisconsin
24 Oakland 12-5 - * Malik McDowell DT 6-5, 290 Michigan State
25 x Houston 10-8 - * Mitch Trubisky QB 6-3, 225 North Carolina
26 x Seattle 11-6-1 - * Garett Bolles OT 6-5, 300 Utah
27 x Kansas City 12-5 -* Zach Cunningham LB 6-3, 230 Vanderbilt
28 x Dallas 13-4 - Quincy Wilson CB 6-0, 190 Florida
29 x Green Bay 12-7 - Forrest Lamp OG 6-4, 300 Western Kentucky
30 x Pittsburgh 13-6 - Tre’Davious White CB 5-11, 195 LSU
31 x Atlanta 13-6 - * Adoree Jackson CB 5-11, 185 Southern Cal
32 x New Orleans (New Eng) 17-2 - Haasan Reddick LB 6-1, 235 Temple
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites.