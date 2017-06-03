- Frank Coyle's Blog
- College Football Mondays
- Ahead of the Curve
- NFL News
- College News
- Order Publication
NFL Combine Report – Top 5 Offensive Prospects Workouts by Positions
Quarterbacks
Kaaya, Brad – Miami
Developed junior impressed with his level for the position.
Mahomes, Patrick - Texas Tech
Slick throwing junior drew raves in the passing drills.
Peterman, Nathan – Pittsburgh
Highly efficient senior continues to impress scouts.
Trubisky, Mitchell - North Carolina
Strong armed junior shows the blue chip talent level to start early as a pro.
Watson, Deshaun - Clemson
Looked sharp in drills and impressed in interviews.
Photo - WR John Ross - Washington
Extensive NFL Combine Report – Yearbook 2017
New March Newsletter – Free Agency edition - available this week
Running Backs
Fournette, Leonard - LSU
At 240 lbs., he ran a 4.51 time, showing rare talent for a big feature back.
Jones, Aaron - Texas-El Paso
Unknown drew attention of scouts with a top workout.
Kamara, Alvin – Tennessee
Moving up charts with big play ability as both a runner and receiver.
McCaffrey, Christian - Stanford
Most versatile player in years with impact in several roles.
Perine, Samaje - Oklahoma
Flashed power and reliable hands in drills.
Wide Receivers
Adeboyejo, Quincy - Mississippi
Very good workout with a 4.42 forty time and 6.73 three cone drills, following an average senior season.
Darboh, Amara - Michigan
Big tough athlete continues to impress with a 4.45 forty time and top leaping drills.
Godwin, Chris - Penn St.
Ran a 4.42 time and good leaping skills along with sure hands.
Ross, John - Washington
Set a new NFL Combine record in the forty with an incredible 4.22 electronic time.
Samuel, Curtis - Ohio St.
Fast playmaker ran a blazing 4.31 time and shows impact out of backfield or in the slot.
Tight Ends
Engram, Evan - Mississippi
Ran a blazing 4.42 time at 234 lbs.
Everett, Gerald - South Alabama
Mobile pass catcher ran a 4.62 time and shows a high level of development.
Howard, O.J. - Alabama
Stud #1 prospect and well-rounded player.
Kittle, George - Iowa
Ran an impressive 4.52 time and 11’ broad jump along with good blocking skills.
Njoku, David – Miami
Huge athlete ran a 4.64 time with an impressive 11’1” BJ and 6.97 three cone and the complete skill set to continue to improve.
Offensive Line
Bolles, Garett - Utah
Ran a 4.97 time at 6’5” 297 lbs with 34” arms.
Dawkins, Dion - Temple
Physical prospect continues to impress with 5.11 time, 26 reps with 35” arms.
Lamp, Forrest - Western Kentucky
NFL ready guard may have earned #1 OG ranking.
Pocic, Ethan - LSU
Versatile lineman is a plug and play interior blocker after a solid NFL Combine effort.
Robinson, Cam - Alabama
Physical talent had a very good overall workout to dispel recent criticism.
Frank Coyle is a long time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites.