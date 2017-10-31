NFL Calendar Dates For 2017 Season and 2018 Postseason

October 31 - All trading ends for 2017 at 4:00 p.m., New York time.

November 1 - Players with at least four previous pension-credited seasons are subject to the waiver system for the remainder of the regular season and postseason.

November 14 - At 4:00 p.m., New York time, signing period ends for Franchise Players who are eligible to receive offer sheets.

November 14 - Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to sign their unsigned Franchise and Transition Players, including Franchise Players who were eligible to receive offer sheets until this date. If still unsigned after this date, such players are prohibited from playing in the NFL in 2017.

November 14 - Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to sign their Unrestricted Free Agents to whom the "May 9 Tender" was made. If still unsigned after this date, such players are prohibited from playing in the NFL in 2017.

November 14 - Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to sign their Restricted Free Agents, including those to whom the "June 1 Tender" was made. If such players remain unsigned after this date, they are prohibited from playing in the NFL in 2017.

November 14 - Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to sign their drafted rookies. If such players remain unsigned after this date, they are prohibited from playing in the NFL in 2017.

November 19 - NFL Mexico Series, New England Patriots vs. Oakland Raiders, Estadio Azteca.

December 13 - League Meeting, Irving, Texas.

December 31 - Final Week 17

2018 Postseason

January 1 - Earliest permissible date for clubs to renegotiate or extend the rookie contract of a drafted rookie who was selected in any round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Any permissible renegotiated or extended player contract will not be considered a rookie contract, and will not be subject to the rules that limit rookie contracts.

January 1 - Option exercise period begins for Fifth-Year Option for First- Round Selections from the 2015 NFL Draft. To exercise the option, the club must give written notice to the player on or after January 1, 2018, but prior to May 3, 2018.

January 6-7 - Wild Card Playoffs.

January 7 - Assistant coaches under contract to playoff clubs that have byes in the Wild Card weekend may be interviewed for head coaching positions through the conclusion of the Wild Card games.

January 13-14 - Divisional Playoffs.

January 14 - Assistant coaches under contract to playoff clubs that won their Wild Card games may be interviewed for head coaching positions through the conclusion of Divisional Playoff games.

January 15 - Deadline for college players that are underclassmen to apply for special eligibility. A list of players who are accepted into the NFL Draft will be sent to clubs on January 19.

January 20 - East-West Shrine Game, Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida.

January 21 - AFC and NFC Championship Games.

January 27 - Senior Bowl, Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama.

January 28 - NFL Pro Bowl, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida.

January 28 - An assistant coach, whose team is participating in the Super Bowl, who has previously interviewed for another club's head coaching job may have a second interview with such club no later than the Sunday preceding the Super Bowl.

Feb 5 - **** Super Bowl LII **** U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota.

February 20 - First day for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

Feb 27-March 5 - NFL Combine Timing and Testing, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, In.

March 6 - Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 12-14 - During the period beginning at 12 noon, New York time, on March 12th and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 14th, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2017 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 14. However, a contract cannot be executed with a new club until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 14.

During the above two-day negotiating period, no direct contact is permitted between a prospective unrestricted free agent and any employee or representative of a club, other than the player's current club.

March 14 - The 2018 League Year and Free Agency period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time.

The first day of the 2018 League Year will end at 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 14. Clubs will receive a personnel notice that will include all transactions submitted to the League office during the period between 4:00 p.m., New York time, and 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 14.

March 14 - Trading period for 2018 begins at 4:00 p.m., New York time, after expiration of all 2017 contracts.

March 25-28 - Annual League Meeting, Orlando, Florida.

April 2 - Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2017 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.

April 16 - Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

April 20 - Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign Offer Sheets.

April 25 - Deadline for prior club to exercise Right of First Refusal to Restricted Free Agents.

**** NFL Draft 2018 - April 26-28 ****

Thursday through Saturday - Dallas will host draft at ATT Stadium in Arlington Texas