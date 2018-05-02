- Frank Coyle's Blog
NFL 2018 Player Award Winners
Rams and Saints Win Double Player of the Year and Rookie Awards
Most Valuable Player:
Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
Oldest Player (40) ever to win the MVP Award
Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year:
J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans
Photo – DE J.J. Watt - Houston Texans
Offensive Player of the Year
Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams
Defensive Player of the Year:
Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams
First time two players from same team won Player of Year awards
Offensive Rookie of the Year:
Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
Defensive Rookie of the Year:
Marshon Lattimore, CB, New Orleans Saints
First time since 1967 Lions that two Rookies from same team earned Awards
Comeback Player of the Year:
Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
Deacon Jones Award:
Chandler Jones, LB, Arizona Cardinals
Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award:
Luke Kuechly, LB, Carolina Panthers
Coach of the Year:
Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams
Assistant Coach of the Year:
Pat Shurmur, OC, Minnesota Vikings