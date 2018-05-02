Login |
NFL 2018 Player Award Winners - Tom Brady Wins His Third MVP Award

Mon, 02/05/2018 - 18:22 — Scouting Staff
NFL 2018 Player Award Winners
Rams and Saints Win Double Player of the Year and Rookie Awards

Most Valuable Player:
Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
Oldest Player (40) ever to win the MVP Award

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year:
J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans

Photo – DE J.J. Watt - Houston Texans

Offensive Player of the Year
Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Defensive Player of the Year:
Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams
First time two players from same team won Player of Year awards

Offensive Rookie of the Year:
Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

Defensive Rookie of the Year:
Marshon Lattimore, CB, New Orleans Saints
First time since 1967 Lions that two Rookies from same team earned Awards

Comeback Player of the Year:
Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Deacon Jones Award:
Chandler Jones, LB, Arizona Cardinals

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award:
Luke Kuechly, LB, Carolina Panthers

Coach of the Year:
Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

Assistant Coach of the Year:
Pat Shurmur, OC, Minnesota Vikings