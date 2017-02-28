NFL Scouting Combine

The best college football players are invited to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, In. This year 330 players will show up for extensive testing over a week as a critical part of the scouting progress for the NFL Draft. Top executives, coaching staffs, Player Personnel departments and Medical personnel from all 32 NFL teams will be on hand to evaluate the nation’s top college players eligible for the upcoming NFL Draft. This intense, four-day job interview is an exciting time for the athletes and a vital step in achieving their dreams of playing in the NFL.

With increasing interest in the NFL draft, the scouting combine has grown in scope and significance, allowing personnel directors to evaluate upcoming prospects in a standardized setting. Its origins have evolved from the National, BLESTO and Quadra Scouting organizations in 1977 to the media event it has become today.

Athletes attend by invitation only. Implications of an athlete's performance during the combine can affect their draft status and salary, and ultimately their career. The draft has popularized the term "workout warrior", whereby an athlete's "draft stock" is increased based on superior measurable qualities such as size, speed, and strength, despite having an average or sub-par college career.

Schedule for on-field workouts by position at the NFL Combine:

March 3 – Running Backs, Offensive Line, Special Teams

March 4 – Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends

March 5 – Defensive Line, Linebackers

March 6 – Defensive Backs

Player Group Schedule

DAY 1 ARRIVALS*: Group 1 (PK, ST, OL), Group 2 (OL), Group 3 (RB)

Tuesday - February 28 - Travel to Indianapolis* ~ Registration ~ Hospital Pre-Exam & X-rays ~ Overflow Testing ~ Orientation ~ Interviews

Wednesday - March 1 - Measurements ~ Medical Examinations ~ Overflow Testing ~ Interviews

Thursday - March 2 - Psychological Testing ~ NFLPA Meeting ~ PK/ST Workout ~ Media ~ Bench Press ~ Interviews

Friday - March 3 - On-Field Workout (timing, stations, skill drills) ~ Departure from Indianapolis

DAY 2 ARRIVALS*: Group 4 (QB, WO), Group 5 (QB, WO), Group 6 (TE)

Wednesday March 1 - Travel to Indianapolis* ~ Registration ~ Hospital Pre-Exam & X-rays ~

Overflow Testing ~ Orientation ~ Interviews

Thursday - March 2 - Measurements ~ Medical Examinations ~ Overflow Testing ~ Interviews

Friday - March 3 - Psychological Testing ~ NFLPA Meeting ~ Media ~ Bench Press ~ Interviews

Saturday - March 4 - On-Field Workout (timing, stations, skill drills) ~ Departure

DAY 3 ARRIVALS*: Group 7 (DL), Group 8 (DL), Group 9 (LB)

Thursday - March 2 - Travel to Indianapolis* ~ Registration ~ Hospital Pre-Exam & X-rays ~

Overflow Testing ~ Orientation ~ Interviews

Friday - March 3 - Measurements ~ Medical Examinations ~ Overflow Testing ~ Interviews

Saturday - March 4 - Psychological Testing ~ NFLPA Meeting ~ Media ~ Bench Press ~ Interviews

Sunday - March 5 - On-Field Workout (timing, stations, skill drills) ~ Departure

DAY 4 ARRIVALS: Group 10 (DB), Group 11 (DB)

Friday - March 3 - Travel to Indianapolis* ~ Registration ~ Hospital Pre-Exam & X-rays ~ Overflow Testing ~ Orientation ~ Interviews

Saturday - March 4 - Measurements ~ Medical Examinations ~ Overflow Testing ~ Interviews

Sunday - March 5 - Psychological Testing ~ NFLPA Meeting ~ Media ~ Bench Press ~ Interviews

Monday - March 6 - On-Field Workout (timing, stations, skill drills) ~ Departure from Indianapolis

* Select players from any Group may arrive one day prior to their scheduled date listed above in order to assist with medical scheduling. This will be based on flight schedules and medical tests only and no players arriving early will have advanced contact with teams.

How are players selected for the NFL Combine?

Participants are determined annually by a Selection Committee. The Directors of both National and BLESTO scouting services, which combined represent twenty-five NFL teams, are joined by members of various NFL player personnel departments to form the committee. The participating NFL executives can rotate on a yearly basis, and remain anonymous. ALL eligible players are reviewed and voted on by the committee members. Each athlete receiving the necessary number of votes, by position, is then extended an invitation. While it is not a perfect science, the goal of the committee is to invite every player that will be drafted in the ensuing NFL Draft.

Tests/ Evaluations include:

40-yard dash

Bench press (225 lbs. repetitions)

Vertical jump

Broad jump

20 yard shuttle

3 cone drill

60-yard shuttle

Position-specific drills

Interviews – each team is allowed 60 interviews in 15-minute intervals

Physical measurements

Injury evaluation

Drug screen

The Cybex test

The Wonderlic test