- Frank Coyle's Blog
- College Football Mondays
- Ahead of the Curve
- NFL News
- College News
- Order Publication
NFL 2017 Preseason Schedule - Updated
Final Week 4
Thursday, August 31 Matchup time (ET)
New York Giants @ New England 7:30 PM Gillette Stadium, Foxboro
Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay 7:00 PM Lambeau Field, Green Bay
Photo - QB Aaron Rogers - Packers
Jacksonville @ Atlanta 7:00 PM Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Cincinnati @ Indianapolis 7:00 PM Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
Philadelphia @ New York Jets 7:00 PM MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Detroit @ Buffalo 7:00 PM New Era Field, Buffalo
Pittsburgh @ Carolina 7:30 PM Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
Washington @ Tampa Bay 7:30 PM Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
Miami @ Minnesota 8:00 PM U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Baltimore @ New Orleans 8:00 PM Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans
Cleveland @ Chicago 8:00 PM Soldier Field, Chicago
Dallas @ Houston 8:00 PM NRG Stadium, Houston
Tennessee @ Kansas City 8:30 PM Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
Arizona @ Denver 9:00 PM Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver
Los Angeles Chargers @ San Francisco 10:00 PM Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara
Seattle @ Oakland 10:00 PM Oakland Coliseum, Oakland
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites