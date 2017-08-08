- Frank Coyle's Blog
NFL 2017 Preseason Schedule
Hall of Fame Game, August 3, Canton, Oh,
Cowboys 20 - Cardinals 18
Week 1
Wednesday, August 9 Matchup time (ET)
Houston @ Carolina 7:30 PM Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
Thursday, August 10 Matchup time (ET)
Atlanta @ Miami 7:00 PM Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
Minnesota @ Buffalo 7:00 PM New Era Field, Buffalo
Washington @ Baltimore 7:30 PM M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore
Jacksonville @ New England 7:30 PM Gillette Stadium, Foxboro
New Orleans @ Cleveland 8:00 PM FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland
Philadelphia @ Green Bay 8:00 PM Lambeau Field, Green Bay
Denver @ Chicago 8:00 PM Soldier Field, Chicago
Friday, August 11 Matchup time (ET)
Pittsburgh @ New York Giants 7:00 PM MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Tampa Bay @ Cincinnati 7:30 PM Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati
San Francisco @ Kansas City 9:00 PM Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
Saturday, August 12 Matchup time (ET)
Tennessee @ New York Jets 7:30 PM MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Dallas @ Los Angeles Rams 9:00 PM Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles
Oakland @ Arizona 10:00 PM U of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale
Sunday, August 13 Matchup time (ET)
Detroit @ Indianapolis 1:30 PM Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
Seattle @ Los Angeles Chargers 8:00 PM StubHub Center, Carson
Week 2 Thursday, August 17 Matchup time (ET)
Baltimore @ Miami 7:00 PM Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
Buffalo @ Philadelphia 7:00 PM Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Tampa Bay @ Jacksonville 8:00 PM EverBank Field, Jacksonville
Friday, August 18 Matchup time (ET)
Minnesota @ Seattle 10:00 PM CenturyLink Field, Seattle
Saturday, August 19 Matchup time (ET)
Carolina @ Tennessee 3:00 PM Nissan Stadium, Nashville
Kansas City @ Cincinnati 7:00 PM Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati
Indianapolis @ Dallas 7:00 PM AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Green Bay @ Washington 7:30 PM FedEx Field, Landover
New York Jets @ Detroit 7:30 PM Ford Field, Detroit
New England @ Houston 8:00 PM NRG Stadium, Houston
Chicago @ Arizona 10:00 PM U of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale
Denver @ San Francisco 10:00 PM Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara
Los Angeles Rams @ Oakland 10:00 PM Oakland Coliseum, Oakland
Sunday, August 20 Matchup time (ET)
Atlanta @ Pittsburgh 4:00 PM Heinz Field, Pittsburgh
New Orleans @ Los Angeles Chargers 8:00 PM StubHub Center, Carson
Monday, August 21 Matchup time (ET)
New York Giants @ Cleveland 8:00 PM FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland
Week 3
Thursday, August 24 Matchup time (ET)
Miami @ Philadelphia 7:00 PM Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Carolina @ Jacksonville 7:30 PM EverBank Field, Jacksonville
Friday, August 25 Matchup time (ET)
New England @ Detroit 7:00 PM Ford Field, Detroit
Kansas City @ Seattle 8:00 PM CenturyLink Field, Seattle
Saturday, August 26 Matchup time (ET)
Arizona @ Atlanta 7:00 PM Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Buffalo @ Baltimore 7:00 PM M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore
New York Jets @ New York Giants 7:00 PM MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Indianapolis @ Pittsburgh 7:30 PM Heinz Field, Pittsburgh
Cleveland @ Tampa Bay 7:30 PM Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
Los Angeles Rams @ Los Angeles Chargers 8:00 PM Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles
Houston @ New Orleans 8:00 PM Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans
Oakland @ Dallas 8:00 PM AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Green Bay @ Denver 9:00 PM Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver
Sunday, August 27 Matchup time (ET)
Chicago @ Tennessee 1:00 PM Nissan Stadium, Nashville
Cincinnati @ Washington 4:30 PM FedEx Field, Landover
San Francisco @ Minnesota 8:00 PM U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Week 4
Thursday, August 31 Matchup time (ET)
Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay 7:00 PM Lambeau Field, Green Bay
Jacksonville @ Atlanta 7:00 PM Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Cincinnati @ Indianapolis 7:00 PM Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
Philadelphia @ New York Jets 7:00 PM MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Detroit @ Buffalo 7:00 PM New Era Field, Buffalo
New York Giants @ New England 7:30 PM Gillette Stadium, Foxboro
Pittsburgh @ Carolina 7:30 PM Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
Washington @ Tampa Bay 7:30 PM Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
Miami @ Minnesota 8:00 PM U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Baltimore @ New Orleans 8:00 PM Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans
Cleveland @ Chicago 8:00 PM Soldier Field, Chicago
Dallas @ Houston 8:00 PM NRG Stadium, Houston
Tennessee @ Kansas City 8:30 PM Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
Arizona @ Denver 9:00 PM Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver
Los Angeles Chargers @ San Francisco 10:00 PM Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara
Seattle @ Oakland 10:00 PM Oakland Coliseum, Oakland
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites