Giants' Sterling Shepard 2016 Scouting Report –

Draft Insiders’ Yearbook Report

Sterling Shepard was chosen in the 2nd round by NY Giants with the 40th overall selection. During his rookie 2016 season, he started in all 16 games. He had 65 receptions for 683 yards and 8 TDs with 6 of them over 20 yards. He won the #2 role opposite Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham in camp. He is expected to play an even bigger role in the Giants' offense next season.

Draft Insiders’ - February Newsletter - Two Round Mock Draft New Top 100 Pro Prospect Rankings for the NFL Draft 2017 – Available this week - Free for Subscribers

Photo - WR Sterling Shepard - #87 NY Giants (Oklahoma)

NFL Draft Review 2016- June, 2016

On the 2nd round, the Giants chose wideout Sterling Shepard, a quick fast receiver with excellent hands and run after the catch abilities. He is a perfect fit here with playmakers needed opposite Odell Beckham, especially with vet Victor Cruz still unproven after missing 26 games with injuries. Shepard is highly developed playmaker who can step in immediately and provide an impact. He was an excellent addition who addressed a high pressing need with only marginal depth on the unit. Frank Coyle

Giants' Sterling Shepard 2016 Scouting Report –

Draft Insiders’ Yearbook Report

Sterling Shepard #3 - 5-10, 195 - Oklahoma - Sp. 4.35 Rating 85

Hindu Theory: Antonio Brown

Tough, talented senior was an all around go-to receiver for the Sooners usually lining up in the slot. Second generation Sooner, as his late father, Derrick Shepard played wide receiver there in the 1980s. His father was a good player, but Sterling has a chance to be an elite pro, after being one the top wide receivers in school history. Semifinalist for Biletnikoff Award, named 1st Team All-American by DraftInsiders.com and ESPN.com as well as 2nd Team All-American by CBS Sports. Also earned an invite to the Senior Bowl, where he earned Practice Player of the Week award among wide receivers. Displays outstanding initial quickness off the line at the snap. Reaches top speed in a flash. Makes crisp, sharp cuts without gearing down or needing to adjust speed. Able to run every route expected of wide receivers with fine precision. Outstanding hands. Able to pluck the ball away from the frame of his body. Fine leaping ability and is able to extend and high point the ball. Contorts his body in midair to adjust to errant passes with apparent ease. Also readily gets down low to scoop in passes at shoe top level. Fearless working across the middle in heavy traffic. Often able to make those catches and still avoid a big hit. Deceptive deep speed. Able to use subtle moves or changes of speed to separate and get over the top of a defender in a flash. Offers a significant level of experience as a punt returner, though was not overly dynamic in that role. Lateral and initial quickness makes it a risky proposition to cover him in press. More quick than he is blazing fast, and somewhat smaller than ideal.

The Numbers:

As a senior, he caught 86 passes for 1288 yards for a 15 average and 11 TDs while starting 13 games and earning first team Big 12 honors. As a junior, he started all 12 games and had 51 catches for 970 yards with 5 TDs with Big 12 honors. Over his career, he totaled 233 receptions for 3482 yards a 14.9 yard average and 6 TDs. Also ran the ball 17 times for 120 yards and 1 score. Returned 30 punts for his career, for 221 yards, no scores and a 7.3 average. At the NFL Combine, he came in at 5’10” and 194 lbs. and did 20 reps. He ran 4.43 time with a fast 1.55 ten yard split. He had a 41” VL and 10’3” BJ with a 4.35 short shuttle and 7.0 three cone. He was quick and explosive in the positional drills.

The Skinny:

Undervalued highly developed receiver with definite playmaking ability to be a weapon in three wideout sets immediately. He is similar to Antonio Brown in speed, quickness, body type, AA and development. Though he is pure deep threat, he can be sneaky quick and make big plays. With some development, he can start with early time in three wideout sets. Rising top 60 prospect. Could easily go as early as the 2nd round. Solid addition with the tools to start as a rookie in the right situation. Underrated value and playmaker to be a nice steal on mid-2nd day.

Draft Projection: 2nd Round