Michigan Wolverines Send 14 Prospects to 2017 NFL Scouting Combine
Michigan will send a school-record and NCAA-leading 14 football players to participate in the 2017 National Football League Scouting Combine to be held in a few weeks at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Michigan has the most players of any school in the country and this year’s total of 14 equals that of rival Ohio State from last season. This February, Alabama and LSU have 10 players invited to the combine with Clemson, Florida St, Miami (Fla.) and Texas A&M receiving invites for nine players. Ohio St, Florida, Utah and Southern Cal follow with 8 pro prospects each invited to the week long NFL player evaluation process.
The NFL Scouting Combine will be held February 28 - March 6, 2017
Photo - S Jabrill Peppers - Michigan
Following is an alphabetical list of Michigan student-athletes invited to attend the combine: Ben Braden (OG/OT), Jake Butt (TE), Taco Charlton (DE), Jehu Chesson (WR), Jeremy Clark (CB), Amara Darboh (WR), Ben Gedeon (LB), Ryan Glasgow (DT), Delano Hill (S), Jourdan Lewis (CB), Jabrill Peppers (LB/DB), De’Veon Smith (RB), Channing Stribling (CB) and Chris Wormley (DE).
Interestingly, two offensive linemen, OG Kyle Kalis and OT Erik Magnuson were left off the NFL Combine invitation list. Kalis performed well at the Senior Bowl while Magnuson graded out high at the East-West Shrine practices and game this January. Both will have full workouts at the Michigan pro day on March 24th.
The Combine will be televised by NFL Network. Frank Coyle will send Emails and Tweets from the NFL Combine on breaking news and player workout results.
The NFL Combine will be held Feb. 28 through March 6.
Schedule for on-field workouts by position at the NFL Combine:
March 3 – Running Backs, Offensive Line, Special Teams
March 4 – Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends
March 5 – Defensive Line, Linebackers
March 6 – Defensive Backs