Lamar Jackson Tops 2016 College Awards
Photo - RB James Conner - Pitt
Disney Spirit Award
YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL
2016 James Conner Pitt
Walter Camp Award
YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL
2016 Lamar Jackson Louisville
Maxwell Award
YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL
2016 Lamar Jackson Louisville
Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award
YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL
2016 Deshaun Watson Clemson
Davey O'Brien Award
YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL
2016 Deshaun Watson Clemson
Fred Biletnikoff Award
YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL
2016 Dede Westbrook Oklahoma
Outland Trophy
YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL
2016 Cam Robinson Alabama
Doak Walker Award
YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL
2016 D'Onta Foreman Texas
John Mackey Award
YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL
2016 Jake Butt Michigan
Paul Hornung Award
YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL
2016 Jabrill Peppers Michigan
Rimington Trophy
YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL
2016 Pat Elflein Ohio State
Bronko Nagurski Award
YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL
2016 Jonathan Allen Alabama
Chuck Bednarik Award
YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL
2016 Jonathan Allen Alabama
Dick Butkus Award
YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL
2016 Reuben Foster Alabama
Ted Hendricks Award
YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL
2016 Jonathan Allen Alabama
Jim Thorpe Award
YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL
2016 Adoree' Jackson USC
Lou Groza Award
YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL
2016 Zane Gonzalez Arizona State
Ray Guy Award
YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL
2016 Mitch Wishnowsky Utah
Frank Coyle is a long time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites