Louisville's Lamar Jackson Tops 2016 College Awards

Fri, 12/09/2016 - 13:40 — Scouting Staff
Lamar Jackson Tops 2016 College Awards

Photo - RB James Conner - Pitt

Disney Spirit Award
YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL
2016 James Conner Pitt

Walter Camp Award
YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL
2016 Lamar Jackson Louisville

Maxwell Award
YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL
2016 Lamar Jackson Louisville

Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award
YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL
2016 Deshaun Watson Clemson

Davey O'Brien Award
YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL
2016 Deshaun Watson Clemson

Fred Biletnikoff Award
YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL
2016 Dede Westbrook Oklahoma

Outland Trophy
YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL
2016 Cam Robinson Alabama

Doak Walker Award
YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL
2016 D'Onta Foreman Texas

John Mackey Award
YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL
2016 Jake Butt Michigan

Paul Hornung Award
YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL
2016 Jabrill Peppers Michigan

Rimington Trophy
YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL
2016 Pat Elflein Ohio State

Bronko Nagurski Award
YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL
2016 Jonathan Allen Alabama

Chuck Bednarik Award
YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL
2016 Jonathan Allen Alabama

Dick Butkus Award
YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL
2016 Reuben Foster Alabama

Ted Hendricks Award
YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL
2016 Jonathan Allen Alabama

Jim Thorpe Award
YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL
2016 Adoree' Jackson USC

Lou Groza Award
YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL
2016 Zane Gonzalez Arizona State

Ray Guy Award
YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL
2016 Mitch Wishnowsky Utah

Frank Coyle is a long time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites