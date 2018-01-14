Broadcaster Keith Jackson Passes

The sports world lost one of the media Icons this weekend. Legendary broardcaster Keith Jackson, who was widely regarded as the voice of college football by several generations, died late Friday night. He was 89.

Keith Jackson became the sound of college football for several generations, working with ABC sports in 1966 when they acquired NCAA Football broardcasting rights. He did other sports over a legendary career, but that voice sounded so perfect when college football was its backdrop. Jackson retired in 2006, spent some 50 years calling the action in his homespun, down-to-earth manner that made him one of the most popular play-by-play personalities in the business.

"For generations of fans, Keith Jackson was college football," said Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company. "When you heard his voice, you knew it was a big game. Keith was a true gentleman and a memorable presence. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Turi Ann, and his family."

In 1999, Jackson was awarded the National Football Foundation and Hall of Fame Gold Medal -- its highest honor -- and named to the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame, the first broadcaster accorded those distinguished honors.

In addition to working NCAA football from 1966, he also announced NFL and NBA games, 11 World Series and LCS, 10 Winter and Summer Olympics, and auto racing. Many while traveling for ABC’s "Wide World of Sports."

Jackson got his start on the radio in 1952, broadcasting Washington St games, but went on to provide the national television soundtrack for the biggest games in the most storied stadiums. His colorful expressions -- "Whoa, Nellie" and "Big Uglies" among the many -- became part of the college football lexicon. He was credited with nicknaming the Rose Bowl "The Granddaddy of Them All" and Michigan's stadium "The Big House."

Among his broadcasting accomplishments, Jackson was the first play-by-play voice of Monday Night Football when the program debuted in 1970 along with Howard Cosell and Don Meredith. He called Bucky Dent's game winning home run against the Boston Red Sox in 1978 playoffs, in addition to Reggie Jackson's three-homer game in the 1977 World Series. His Olympics highlights include Mark Spitz's record seven gold medals in the 1972 Games and speedskater Eric Heiden's five golds in 1980.

