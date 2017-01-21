- Frank Coyle's Blog
Key Players to Watch in the 2017 East-West Shrine Game
Today begins two weeks of the three major All-star games, East-West Shrine, NFLPA and Senior Bowls. DraftInsiders.com will have extensive reports from those week long events including in an upcoming Newsletter.
Photo - TE Eric Saubert #85 - 6’5” 250 - Drake
Offensive Prospects
QB Alek Torgersen #15 - 6’2” 215 - Pennsylvania
QB Gunner Kiel #10 - 6’4” 225 - Cincinnati
RB Eli McGuire #1 - 5’9” 205 - Louisiana-Lafayette
RB Joe Williams #28 - 5'11" 205 - Utah
RB De’Veon Smith #2 - 5’11” 224 - Michigan
WR Billy Brown #81 - 6’3” 254 - Shepherd
WR Austin Carr #80 - 6’ 200 - Northwestern
WR DeAngelo Yancey #88 - 6’1” 220 - Purdue
TE Blake Jarmin #47 - 6’5” 245 - Oklahoma St.
TE Eric Saubert #85 - 6’5” 250 - Drake
OT Sam Tevi #52 - 6'5" 310 - Utah
Defensive Prospects
DE Deatrich Wise #99 - 6’5” 275 - Arkansas
DE Bryan Cox #94 - 6’3” 265 - Florida
DT Ralph Green #96 - 6’3” 329 - Indiana
LB Calvin Munson #54 - 6’1” 245 - San Diego State
LB Hardy Nickerson Jr. #43 - 6’ 235 - Illinois
CB Channing Stribling #8 - 6’2” 180 - Michigan
CB Fabian Moreau #2 - 6’ 205 - UCLA
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 25 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites