Draft Insiders’ 2017 Yearbook - Jamal Adams Scouting Report

March, 2017

Photo - Safety Jamal Adams #33 - Jets

Jamal Adams has started since day one in the NY Jets secondary and is showing impact ability despite his limited experience. At the NFL quarter pole, he has gained attention as a defensive rookie of the year.

Jamal Adams #33 - 6-0, 215, LSU - Sp. 4.45 Rating 93 - Hindu Theory: Landon Collins

Big, versatile, experienced true junior finished an excellent career, starting since late in his freshman season. Earned 1st team All-American and All-SEC in 2016 and 2nd team SEC honors in 2015. Fine physique and height with very long 33 3/8” arms and solid frame for either safety position. Physical defender played in 37 games with 26 starts. Terrific athlete and effective as either the box or high safety. His versatility strengthens his resume in the eyes of many scouts to climb up draft boards with strong pre-draft workouts. Very aggressive in pursuit and closes downhill hard. Displays the start/stop quickness to recover and change directions easily. Naturally smooth in coverage and closes to the ball well. Strong hands and flexibility to adjust to the ball and pick it off. With the increasing need in bigger safeties, he fits the role to handle tight ends in coverage or support the run at the line. Fine fluidity in the open-field with the ability to finish with bone crushing tackles. Good backpedal and flexible hips to open up and run with tight ends and backs. Smooth change of directions with the ability to close. Able to turn, run and recover when the ball is in the air. Reads routes well and dependable in coverage and seldom out of position. Can call defensive signals. Some experience over the slot receiver in sub packages with the ability to play bump and run well. Exceptional playing zone coverage with good eyes and capable of finishing with big hits. Covers tightly and will pinch down throwing lanes. Average to plant and drive on throws, though arrives with a physicality that forces turnovers. As a run defender, plays with a sense of urgency, taking precise pursuit angles to track high to low. Physical thumper when tackling and many stops drop ball carriers in their tracks. Carries out his assignments with a good football IQ and rarely takes a penalty. This defender has scheme versatility to matchup in a few roles. As a junior, he made 76 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 1 pick, 1 FF, 1 sack and 4 PBU, starting 12 games. Earned first team SEC honors. As a sophomore, he started 12 games and made 67 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FF, 6 PBU and 4 picks and first team SEC honors. Over his three-year career, he made 209 tackles with 17.5 TFL, 15 PBU, 2 FF and 5 picks. At the NFL Combine, he came in just over 6’, 214 lbs. with 33 3/8” arms and 18 reps in the lifting. He ran 4.56 time with a 31.5” VL and 10’ BJ. He had a 4.13 shuttle and 6.96 three cone. He did well in the positional drills for an outstanding overall workout. At his pro day, he ran an improved 4.33 sprint time. Compares well to Landon Collins in size, AA along with his strengths and impact on a game. Displays good recovery speed for the next level and can be effective in either a man or zone scheme. He has the size/speed ratio to be an intriguing prospect with rookie starting time after a strong SEC career. Plug and play three down safety with impact. Maybe the safest selection in the entire draft. Shows the mental toughness to take on leadership roles. Probable top 10 pick off his talent, production and upside. Starter with a high ceiling in the right setting. Future Pro Bowler with early impact ability.

Draft Projection: 1st Round

