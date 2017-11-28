First Round NFL Draft 2018 Order

With five games remaining, the NFL Draft 2018 first round draft order presents some interesting scenarios. Cleveland would not only possess the #1 overall selection, but also the #7 choice as a result of the trade last spring with Houston. The Texans choose QB Deshaun Watson with that pick, the hottest rookie thru the first half of the 2017 campaign until sustaining a season ending knee injury. It is another in a long line of Cleveland Brown disasters over the past decade. They continue to search for their QB leader after trading out of the #2 overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft where they passed on QB Carson Wentz. Buffalo also possesses two #1 selections, though both are currently in the mid first round with the first one at #19.

Photo - QB Josh Rosen - UCLA

The top clubs show a few surprises currently like the NY Giants and Denver Broncos who were predicted to be strong playoff contenders after playoff appearances in 2016. The Giants announced just this week that veteran QB Eli Manning and two-time Super Bowl MVP will not start and give way to the Giant backs QB Geno Smith and rookie Davis Webb.

There will be several matchups over the next five weeks that will have a major impact on the top ten selection order. In an NFL Draft that is talented and deep at skill positions, this will be one of the premier draft classes over the past few decades. The QB class could provide as many as 4-6 first round selections with three expected to land in the top 5-8 overall selections. Major trades could be widespread again with a few potential top ten clubs not in the QB market like the 49ers, Bears, Colts and the Bucs.

* Currently, these teams would flip a coin to break ties and determine draft order

First Round NFL Draft order

Team/ Record / Opponents Winning Pct.

1 Cleveland 0-11 .528

2 San Francisco 1-10 .534

3 NY Giants 2-9 .511

4 Denver 3-8 .483

5 Indianapolis 3-8 .489

6 Chicago 3-8 .557

7 Cleveland (Houston) 4-7 .511

8 NY Jets 4-7 .517

9 * Miami 4-7 .551

10 * Tampa Bay 4-7 .551

11 L.A. Chargers 5-6 .455

12 Cincinnati 5-6 .472

13 Arizona 5-6 .483

14 * Dallas 5-6 .489

15 * Oakland 5-6 .489

16 Washington 5-6 .517

17 Green Bay 5-6 .540

18 * Detroit 6-5 .500

19 * Buffalo 6-5 .500

20 Seattle 7-4 .472

21 Baltimore 6-5 .460

22 Buffalo (Kansas City) 6-5 .477

23 Jacksonville 7-4 .443

24 Tennessee 7-4 .443

25 Atlanta 7-4 .557

26 L.A. Rams 8-3 .489

27 Carolina 8-3 .540

28 New Orleans 8-3 .551

29 Pittsburgh 9-2 .460

30 Minnesota 9-2 .500

31 New England 9-2 .494

32 Philadelphia 10-1 .426

Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites