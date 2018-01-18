Daurice Fountain Receiver of Northern Iowa Heads Gems at East-West Shrine Week Practices

Daurice Fountain #10 – 6015, 210 lbs. - Northern Iowa

Athletic senior has been one of the hidden gems from the small college level over his three starting seasons. He has had an excellent week of practice at the East-West Shrine practices that is vital for a small college performer to impress NFL scouts. Fountain hit the ground running this week and showed a business like approach to the oldest All-star game on the NFL agenda. He displayed good athleticism and the refined receiving skills to come off the line quickly and eat up NFL caliber cover men. He showed good footwork and the ability to separate at the breakpoint to get open consistently and provide his passer and sound target. His ability to go up and adjust to the throws drew attention from NFL scouts early in the week and he was one of the hot prospects through the week.

Photo - WR Daurice Fountain - Northern Iowa

As a senior, he had 66 receptions for 943 yards and 12 TDs despite double coverage. That earned him an invitation to the East-West Shrine game. He comes in just under 6’2” and a solid 210 lbs. He entered 2017 with 82 catches for over 1100 yards and 11 TDs on 24 starts. He played in all 14 games as a true freshman and has made nice progress annually.

Strong frame with good movement skills to come off the line quickly. He benefits from a high profile sprinter running in the huddles in national meets. He adjusts nicely to the ball with the ability to snatch it easily and secure it consistently. He is one of our Players to Watch at the East-West Shrine game Saturday, Jan 20th. We will have a special list of Pro Prospects to Watch for the Shrine game to full subscribers prior to this Saturday’s contest.

East-West Director Harold Richardson and staff has assembled another strong group of pro prospects. The East-West Shrine Game has accepted over 100 invitations for this classic game.

Frank Coyle and staff of DraftInsiders.com was at the East-West Shrine practices. Scouting info including updates and in depth Game and Practice evaluation will be in the early February Newsletter.

