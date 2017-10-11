Eagles' QB Carson Wentz Leading MVP Candidate Entering NFL Second Half

Second year Eagles' QB Carson Wentz has had a 2017 MVP performance that has beeen instrumental in the Eagles rise to the top of the NFL standings through the first half of the season. Wentz was our #1 QB prospect in 2016 ahead of Jared Goff, the concensus top overall selection. Wentz showed rare maturity and physical skills that have developed quickly under the tutelage of Eagles HC Doug Pederson.

During our scouting process of Carson Wentz we concluded his physical skills similar to the Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger. Big mobile strong armed kid with mature mental makeup to make a fast adjustment to the NFL game.

QB Carson Wentz - North Dakota St. - Ranked #1 Senior QB here

With big Senior Bowl Week, he will become a #1 draft choice in April

2016 Draft Insiders' Scouting Report on QB Carson Wentz - our #1 QB Prospect

1. Carson Wentz #11 - 6-5, 235 - North Dakota St - Sp. 4.75 Rating 92

Big strong armed senior led the Bisons to back to back national championships over his two starting seasons. Huge athletic frame with quick feet and the best arm in this class have elevated him to a potential top selection. Continued to improve over his career, taking huge steps with impressive performances at both the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine. Highly productive and athletic with the mental makeup to take the huge step up from the FCS level. High intelligence and an Academic All-American with commitment, humility and work ethic. Naturally strong arm with the ability to drive the ball into tight windows and drop the ball in the bucket on the deep throws. Good athleticism to run away from defenders even defensive backs. Skilled at fighting off defenders and evading pressure while keeping his eyes downfield. Quick release and displays nice accuracy, whether in the pocket or on the move. Powerful arm to make the tough out throws while also displaying a nice touch for lofting passes over defenders down the seam, or to backs and receivers on quick swing or outlet passes. His scrambling ability places pressure on defenses and a legitimate threat for big plays whether by throwing or running. Some NFL basics such as taking the snap from under center and scanning downfield while dropping back are things where he is still in the developmental stage. Still can lock on to his primary receiver and very reliant on his first read that can turn into mistakes. Savvy mobile athlete with a fine arm to make all the NFL throws with a fairly quick delivery for a long armed prospect. Nice release point to complete a high percentage of passes. Shows the ability to go through his progressions quickly with the smarts to make consistently proper decisions. Needs to spread the ball around, showing good awareness of coverage and looking off defenders and capable of finding the hot receiver. He has improved his accuracy with the touch to deliver the intermediate and short passes consistently well with fast improving accuracy in the deep game. He knows how to lead a receiver with the right amount touch on the ball and when to muscle the throw. Shows the speed to make plays outside the pocket with his feet with a big sturdy frame to hold up within the pocket or fighting off a defender. He has developed fine intangibles related to toughness, leadership and poise under pressure in clutch situations.

The Numbers: As a senior, he started 7 of 8 games until he broke his right wrist midway through the season. For the season, he completed 130 of 208 passes for a 64% rate for 1651 yards with 17 TDs and just 4 picks that earned him MVFC honors. As a junior, he started all 16 games and completed 228 passes of 358 attempts for a 64% rate for 31111 yards with 25 TDs and 10 picks. Over his career, he threw for 5115 yards for a 64% rate with 45 TDs and just 14 picks on 612 attempts. He is similar to QB Ben Roethlisberger in size, mobility and AA and a high level of development and intangibles. At the NFL Combine, he came at 6’5” and 237 lbs. with 10” hands and 33 1/4” arms. He ran a fine 4.77 time and added a 30.5” VL and 9’10” BJ with a 4.11 shuttle and an impressive 6.86 three cone times. At the NDS pro day, he performed very well. He set up quickly with good footwork in the pocket to move laterally and create passing lanes. He was excellent on deep throws plus nice overall accuracy. Technically sound to set up and plant and drive the ball down the field with an above average arm and good fundamentals. Relies on a quick release and the touch to drop the ball into holes in coverage

The Skinny: Fast rising prospect with a good level of development to start in a short time after some refinement under center. Good field awareness and a top football IQ that should accelerate his progress within a pro offense. Continually improved over his career especially over his final season from the start through the critical postseason. Talented early 1st round pick with definite starting potential after gaining experience and learning a system. Savvy experienced QB who is ready to produce as early as any passer in this class. Risen into the top selections and possible first overall prospect. Excellent addition with skills to be NFL ready within a short period and a good fit for the Browns and Cowboys. Excellent intangibles to make a difference and a fine mature leader.

Draft Projection: 1st Round -Top pick

