- Frank Coyle's Blog
- College Football Mondays
- Ahead of the Curve
- NFL News
- College News
- Order Publication
DraftInsiders.com Top 25 Team -l First Poll
The first DraftInsiders.com Top 25 Poll was announced Wednesday. Alabama heads the rankings and is followed by Ohio St, Southern Cal and last years’ champion, the Clemson Tigers. DraftInsiders.com will post a weekly Top 25 Poll each Monday along with the AP and Coaches polls through the championship game, January 8. 2018.
The top 25 rankings features six SEC and five ACC teams with four clubs from the Pac 12, Big-12 and Big Ten conferences.
Photo - QB Lamar Jackson - Louisville
DraftInsiders.com Poll – Aug. 30
Rank/ Team/ Record / Points
1 Alabama 0-0
2 Ohio State 0-0
3 USC 0-0
4 Clemson 0-0
5 Florida State 0-0
College Football Championship Game, January 8. 2018
ESPN - Atlanta, Ga.
6 Penn State 0-0
7 Washington 0-0
8 Oklahoma 0-0
9 Wisconsin 0-0
10 Oklahoma State 0-0
11 Auburn 0-0
12 LSU 0-0
13 Louisville 0-0
14 Michigan 0-0
15 Stanford 0-0
16 Georgia 0-0
17 South Florida 0-0
18 Florida 0-0
19 Miami 0-0
20 Kansas State 0-0
21 Virginia Tech 0-0
22 Washington State 0-0
23 West Virginia 0-0
24 Texas 0-0
25 Tennessee 0-0
AP Football Poll
Rank/ Team/ 1st Place Votes/ Rec/ Points
1 Alabama (52) 0-0 1513
2 Ohio State (3) 0-0 1414
3 Florida State (4) 0-0 1396
4 USC (2) 0-0 1325
5 Clemson 0-0 1201
6 Penn State 0-0 1196
7 Oklahoma 0-0 1170
8 Washington 0-0 1150
9 Wisconsin 0-0 926
10 Oklahoma State 0-0 889
11 Michigan 0-0 881
12 Auburn 0-0 880
13 LSU 0-0 784
14 Stanford 0-0 695
15 Georgia 0-0 690
16 Louisville 0-0 629
17 Florida 0-0 624
18 Miami 0-0 492
19 South Florida 0-0 327
20 Kansas State 0-0 317
21 Virginia Tech 0-0 240
22 West Virginia 0-0 207
23 Texas 0-0 173
24 Washington State 0-0 133
25 Tennessee 0-0 114
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites