DraftInsiders.com - NFL 2017 Predictions
Giants Picked as NFL Champion in Super Bowl Matchup with Steelers
Offensive Player of Year – QB Aaron Rodgers - Packers
Defensive Player of Year – DE J.J. Watt - Texans
Rookies of the Year
Offense – RB Christian McCaffrey - Panthers
Defense – S Jamal Adams - Jets
NFC
EAST
New York Giants - 11-5 –
Dallas Cowboys - 10-6 –
Philadelphia Eagles - 8-8 –
Washington Redskins - 6-10 –
NORTH
Green Bay Packers -11-5 -
Minnesota Vikings - 9-7 -
Detroit Lions - 9- 7 –
Chicago Bears - 5-11 -
SOUTH
Atlanta Falcons - 12-4 –
Tampa Bay Bucs - 10-6 –
New Orleans Saints - 9-7 –
Carolina Panthers - 5-11 –
WEST
Seattle Seahawks - 11-5 –
Arizona Cardinals – 9-7 –
Los Angeles Rams - 6-10 –
San Francisco 49ers - 4-12 –
Divisional Champs
Giants, Packers, Falcons and Seahawks
Wild Card Clubs
Cowboys & Bucs
NFC Championship
Giants beat Seahawks in NFC title game.
AFC EAST
New England Patriots - 12-4 –
Miami Dolphins - 10-6 –
Buffalo Bills - 6-10 –
New York Jets – 2-14 –
NORTH
Pittsburgh Steelers - 11-5 –
Cincinnati Bengals - 10-6 –
Baltimore Ravens - 8-8 –
Cleveland Browns - 6-10 –
SOUTH
Houston Texans - 10-6 –
Tennessee Titans - 9-7 –
Indianapolis Colts - 7-9 –
Jacksonville Jaguars - 6-10 –
WEST
Kansas City Chiefs - 11-5 –
Oakland Raiders - 10-6 –
Denver Broncos - 9-7 –
San Diego Chargers – 5-11 –
Divisional Champs
Patriots, Steelers, Texans & Chiefs
Wild Card Clubs
Dolphins & Bengals
AFC Championship
Steelers beat Patriots
Super Bowl L Matchup
Giants over Steelers
GMen win an old school Super Bowl matchup.
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites