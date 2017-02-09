Login |
DraftInsiders.com 2017 All-American Teams

Sat, 09/02/2017 - 11:22 — Scouting Staff
First Team

Offense
Quarterback
Sam Darnold, sophomore, Southern Cal

Running Backs
Saquon Barkley, junior, Penn St.
Derrius Guice, junior, LSU

Photo - QB Sam Darnold - Southern Cal

Tight End
Mike Gesicki, junior, Penn St.

Wide Receivers
James Washington, senior, Oklahoma St.
Christian Kirk, junior, Texas A&M

Tackles
Orlando Brown, junior, Oklahoma
Connor Williams, junior, Texas

Guards
Quenton Nelson, senior, Notre Dame
Cody O'Connell, senior, Washington St.

Center
Billy Price, senior, Ohio St.

All-purpose player
Quadree Henderson, junior, Pittsburgh

Kicker
Daniel Carlson, senior, Auburn

Defense
Ends
Tyquan Lewis, senior, Ohio St.
Bradley Chubb, senior, North Carolina St.

Tackles
Ed Oliver, sophomore, Houston
Christian Wilkins, junior, Clemson

Linebackers
Arden Key, junior, LSU
Josey Jewell, senior, Iowa
Azeem Victor, senior, Washington

Cornerbacks
Tavarus McFadden, junior, Florida St.
Jaire Alexander, junior, Louisville

Safeties
Derwin James, junior, Florida St.
Minkah Fitzpatrick, junior, Alabama

Punter
Mitch Wishnowsky, junior, Utah

Second Team
Offense

Quarterback
Lamar Jackson, junior, Louisville

Running Backs
Nick Chubb, senior, Georgia
Bo Scarbrough, junior, Alabama

Tight End
Troy Fumagalli, senior, Wisconsin

Wide Receivers
Calvin Ridley, junior, Alabama
Courtland Sutton, junior, SMU

Tackles
Mike McGlinchey, senior, Notre Dame
Braden Smith, senior, Auburn

Guards
Mason Cole, senior, Michigan
Will Hernandez, senior, UTEP

Center
Frank Ragnow, senior, Arkansas

All-purpose player
Jaylen Samuels, senior, North Carolina St.

Kicker
Eddy Pineiro, sophomore, Florida

Defense
Ends
Harold Landry, senior, Boston College
Rashan Gary, sophomore, Michigan

Tackles
Vita Vea, junior, Washington
Dexter Lawrence, sophomore, Clemson

Linebackers
Micah Kiser, senior, Virginia
Tegray Scales, senior, Indiana
Cameron Smith, junior, Southern Cal

Cornerbacks
Duke Dawson, senior, Florida
Iman Marshall, junior, Southern Cal

Safeties
Quin Blanding, senior, Virginia
Godwin Igewbuike, senior, Northwestern

Punter
JK Scott, senior, Alabama

Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites