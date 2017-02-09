- Frank Coyle's Blog
DraftInsiders.com 2017 All-American Teams
First Team
Offense
Quarterback
Sam Darnold, sophomore, Southern Cal
Running Backs
Saquon Barkley, junior, Penn St.
Derrius Guice, junior, LSU
Photo - QB Sam Darnold - Southern Cal
Tight End
Mike Gesicki, junior, Penn St.
Wide Receivers
James Washington, senior, Oklahoma St.
Christian Kirk, junior, Texas A&M
Tackles
Orlando Brown, junior, Oklahoma
Connor Williams, junior, Texas
Guards
Quenton Nelson, senior, Notre Dame
Cody O'Connell, senior, Washington St.
Center
Billy Price, senior, Ohio St.
All-purpose player
Quadree Henderson, junior, Pittsburgh
Kicker
Daniel Carlson, senior, Auburn
Defense
Ends
Tyquan Lewis, senior, Ohio St.
Bradley Chubb, senior, North Carolina St.
Tackles
Ed Oliver, sophomore, Houston
Christian Wilkins, junior, Clemson
Linebackers
Arden Key, junior, LSU
Josey Jewell, senior, Iowa
Azeem Victor, senior, Washington
Cornerbacks
Tavarus McFadden, junior, Florida St.
Jaire Alexander, junior, Louisville
Safeties
Derwin James, junior, Florida St.
Minkah Fitzpatrick, junior, Alabama
Punter
Mitch Wishnowsky, junior, Utah
Second Team
Offense
Quarterback
Lamar Jackson, junior, Louisville
Running Backs
Nick Chubb, senior, Georgia
Bo Scarbrough, junior, Alabama
Tight End
Troy Fumagalli, senior, Wisconsin
Wide Receivers
Calvin Ridley, junior, Alabama
Courtland Sutton, junior, SMU
Tackles
Mike McGlinchey, senior, Notre Dame
Braden Smith, senior, Auburn
Guards
Mason Cole, senior, Michigan
Will Hernandez, senior, UTEP
Center
Frank Ragnow, senior, Arkansas
All-purpose player
Jaylen Samuels, senior, North Carolina St.
Kicker
Eddy Pineiro, sophomore, Florida
Defense
Ends
Harold Landry, senior, Boston College
Rashan Gary, sophomore, Michigan
Tackles
Vita Vea, junior, Washington
Dexter Lawrence, sophomore, Clemson
Linebackers
Micah Kiser, senior, Virginia
Tegray Scales, senior, Indiana
Cameron Smith, junior, Southern Cal
Cornerbacks
Duke Dawson, senior, Florida
Iman Marshall, junior, Southern Cal
Safeties
Quin Blanding, senior, Virginia
Godwin Igewbuike, senior, Northwestern
Punter
JK Scott, senior, Alabama
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites