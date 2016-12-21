- Frank Coyle's Blog
- College Football Mondays
- Ahead of the Curve
- NFL News
- College News
- Order Publication
DraftInsiders.com 2016 Football Championship Subdivision All-America Team - First Team
Four-time FCS All-American Cooper Kupp of Eastern Washington and Missouri linebacker Dylan Cole headline DraftInsiders.com 2016 FCS Football Championship Subdivision All-America Team.
Cooper Kupp became the first player in FCS history to be named a four-time FCS All-American, leads the level in receiving yards per game (126.7), is second in receptions per game (8.9), and is third in receiving touchdowns (15). Kupp has now broken 15 FCS, 11 Big Sky and 25 EWU records in his illustrious career. Cole led the FCS with 142 total tackles and was second in the nation with 85 solo tackles. He also recorded eight tackles for loss, two interceptions, four pass breakups and three forced fumbles.
Both players are on the Senior Bowl Watch list for this January and among the highest rated small college prospects to move on to the NFL from the FCS level.
Photo – WR Cooper Kupp - Eastern Washington
Offense
Pos/ Name / Ht. Wt./ Class /School
WR ** Cooper Kupp 6-2 215 - RSr. Eastern Washington
WR Brian Brown 6-2 205 - Sr. Richmond
TE Dallas Goedert 6-4 250 - Jr. South Dakota State
OL * Corey Levin 6-5 305 - Sr. Tennessee-Chat
OL Erik Austell 6-4 285 - RSr. Charleston Southern
OL Julie’n Davenport 6-7 315 - Sr. Bucknell
OL Zack Johnson 6-4 331 - Sr. North Dakota State
OL Mitchell Kirsch 6-6 300 - RSr. James Madison
QB Jeremiah Briscoe 6-3 220 - Jr. Sam Houston State
RB Khalid Abdullah 5-10 220 - Sr. James Madison
RB Chase Edmonds 5-9 205 - Jr. Fordham
Defense
Pos/ Name/ Ht. Wt./ Class/ School
DL * Keionta Davis 6-4 270 - Sr. Tennessee-Chattanooga
DL Samson Ebukam 6-3 240 - Sr. Eastern Washington
DL Tanoh Kpassagnon 6-7 290 - Sr. Villanova
DL Karter Schult 6-4 269 - Sr. Northern Iowa
LB Dylan Cole 6-1 240 - Sr. Missouri State
LB Christian Kuntz 6-2 228 - RSr. Duquesne
LB Darius Leonard 6-3 220 - RJr. South Carolina State
DB * Donald Payne 6-0 223 - Sr. Stetson
DB Tre Dempsey 5-10 179 - Jr. North Dakota State
DB Casey DeAndrade 5-11 216 - Sr. New Hampshire
DB Brendan Langley 6-2 193 - Sr. Lamar
Specialists
Pos/ Name/ Ht. Wt./ Class/ School
P Miles Bergner 6-0 225 - Sr. South Dakota
PK Eric Medina 5-11 195 - Sr. Texas Southern
AP Detrez Newsome 5-10 210 - Jr. Western Carolina
** - 2013-2014-2015 All-American * - 2015 All-American
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites