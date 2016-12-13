- Frank Coyle's Blog
DraftInsiders.com 2016 All-American Teams
Pro Prospect Preview NFL Draft 2017 - Free for Full Subscribers - available now
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB Lamar Jackson - Louisville
RB Dalvin Cook - Florida St
RB D’Onta Foreman - Texas
All-Purpose Christian McCaffrey - Stanford
WR Corey Davis - WMU
WR Dede Westbrook - Oklahoma
TE Jake Butt - Michigan
OT Cam Robinson - Alabama
OT Ryan Ramczyk - Wisconsin
OG Cody O’Connell - Washington St
OG Dorian Johnson - Pittsburgh
C Pat Elflein - Ohio State
Defense
DL Derek Barnett - Tennessee
DL Jonathan Allen - Alabama
DL Ed Oliver - Houston
DL Marcus Walker - Florida State
LB Reuben Foster - Alabama
LB Zach Cunningham - Vanderbilt
LB Jabrill Peppers - Michigan
CB Desmond King - Iowa
CB Adoree' Jackson - USC
S Jamal Adams - LSU
S Budda Baker - Washington
Specialists
K Zane Gonzalez - Arizona St
P Mitch Wishnowsky - Utah
KOR Christian Kirk - Texas A&M
PR Adoree Jackson - Southern Cal
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB Deshaun Watson - Clemson
RB Saquon Barkley - Penn St.
RB Leonard Fournette - LSU
All-Purpose Curtis Samuel - Ohio State
WR John Ross - Washington
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster - Southern Cal
TE Evan Engram - Ole Miss
OL Roderick Johnson - Florida State
OL Adam Bisnowky - Pittsburgh
OL Billy Price - Ohio State
OL Dan Freeney - Indiana
OL Ethan Polcic - LSU
Defense
DL Myles Garrett -Texas A&M
DL Malik McDowell - Mich. State
DL Lowell Lotulelei - Utah
DL Chris Wormley - Michigan
LB Tim Williams - Alabama
LB Raekwon McMillan - Ohio State
LB Josey Jewell - Iowa
CB Cordrea Tankersley - Clemson
CB Jourdan Lewis - Michigan
S Marcus Maye - Florida
S Malik Hooker - Ohio St
Specialists
K Daniel Carlson - Auburn
P Cameron Johnston - Ohio St.
KOR Quadree Henderson - Pitt
PR Dante Pettis - Washington
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites