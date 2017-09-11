- Frank Coyle's Blog
Draft Insiders' Midseason All-American Team
Photo - RB Saquon Barkley - Penn St
Midseason All-American Team
Offense
QB Baker Mayfield - Oklahoma - Senior
RB Saquon Barkley - Penn St - Junior
RB Bryce Love - Stanford - Junior
WR James Washington - Oklahoma St - Senior
WR David Sills V - West Virginia - Junior
TE Mike Gesicki - Penn St - Senior
C Bradley Bozeman - Alabama - Senior
OL Mike McClinchey - Notre Dame - Senior
OL Orlando Brown - Oklahoma - Junior
OL Quenton Nelson - Notre Dame - Senior
OL Cody O'Connell - Washington St - Senior
Defense
DL Austin Bryant - Clemson - Junior
DL Bradley Chubb - NC St - Senior
DL Hercules Mata'afa - Washington St - Junior
DL Christian Wilkins - Clemson - Senior
LB Cameron Smith - USC - Junior
LB Josey Jewell - Iowa - Senior
LB Roquan Smith - Georgia - Junior
CB Jalen Davis - Utah St - Senior
CB Joshua Jackson - Iowa - Junior
S Minkah Fitzpatrick - Alabama - Junior
S Armani Watts - Texas A&M - Senior
Special teams
K Daniel Carlson - Auburn - Senior
P Johnny Townsend - Florida - Senior
KR Darius Phillips - Western Michigan - Senior
PR Dante Pettis - Washington - Senior
AP Nyheim Hines - NC St - Junior
Frank Coyle is a long time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for CBS, ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to NFL and College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites