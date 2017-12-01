- Frank Coyle's Blog
- College Football Mondays
- Ahead of the Curve
- NFL News
- College News
- Order Publication
Draft Insiders’ 2016-2017 All-Pro Teams
Offensive Player of Year - QB Matt Ryan - Falcons
Defensive Player of Year - DE/LB Khalil Mack - Oakland Raiders
Photo - QB Matt Ryan - Falcons
First Team
Offense
Name /Position/Team
QB Matt Ryan - Atlanta Falcons
RB Ezekiel Elliott - Dallas Cowboys
RB David Johnson - Arizona Cardinals
WR Antonio Brown - Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Odell Beckham Jr. - NY Giant
TE Travis Kelce - Kansas City Chiefs
LT Tyron Smith - Dallas Cowboys
RT Jack Conklin - Tennessee Titans
OG Zack Martin - Dallas Cowboys
OG Kelechi Osemele - Oakland Raiders
C Travis Frederick - Dallas Cowboys
Defense
Name /Position/Team
DE Khalil Mack - Oakland Raiders
DE Olivier Vernon - NY Giants
DT Aaron Donald - St. Louis Rams
DT Damon Harrison - New York Giants
OLB Vic Beasley Jr. - Atlanta Falcons
OLB Von Miller - Denver Broncos
ILB Bobby Wagner - Seattle Seahawks
ILB Sean Lee - Dallas Cowboys
CB Janoris Jenkins - NY Giants
CB Marcus Peters - Kansas City Chiefs
S Eric Berry - Kansas City Chiefs
S Landon Collins - New York Giants
DB Chris Harris Jr. - Denver Broncos
Special teams
Kicker - Justin Tucker - Baltimore
Punter - Johnny Hekker - Los Angeles
Punt returner - Tyreek Hill - Kansas City
Kick returner - Cordarrelle Patterson - Minnesota
Special teamer - Matthew Slater - New England
Second Team
Offense
QB Tom Brady - New England
RB Le'Veon Bell - Pittsburgh
RB Jay Ajayi - Miami
WR Julio Jones - Atlanta Falcons
WR Mike Evans - Tampa Bay
TE Greg Olsen - Carolina
LT David Bakhtiari - Green Bay
RT Mitchell Schwartz - Kansas City
OG Marshal Yanda - Baltimore
OG David DeCastro - Pittsburgh
C Alex Mack - Atlanta
Defense
DE Jadeveon Clowney - Houston
DE Cameron Wake - Miami
DT Gerald McCoy - Tampa Bay
DT Ndamukong Suh - Miami
OLB Lorenzo Alexander - Buffalo
OLB Whitney Mercilus - Houston
ILB Luke Kuechly - Carolina
ILB C.J. Mosley - Baltimore
CB Aqib Talib - Denver Broncos
CB Malcolm Butler - New England
S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix – Green Bay
S Devin McCourty – New England
DB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie - NY Giants
Special Teams
K Matt Bryant - Atlanta
P Brad Wing - NY Giants
KR Kenyan Drake - Miami
PR Marcus Sherels - Minnesota
Special Teamer - Nate Ebner - New England