DEs Myles Garrett & Derek Barnett QBs Brad Kaaya & Patrick Mahomes Join Growing Underclassmen Group
Underclassmen (53) for the NFL Draft 2017
Updated Jan. 3rd
Declared intentions - Players have till Jan. 16, 2017 to declare. They have three days to rescind their decision to retain their 2017 college eligibility.
Photo - DE Derek Barnett - Tennessee
Underclassmen for the NFL Draft 2017
Quarterbacks
Jerod Evans QB Virginia Tech Jr
Brad Kaaya QB Miami Jr
DeShone Kizer QB Notre Dame rSoph
Patrick Mahomes QB Texas Tech Jr
Running Backs
James Conner RB Pittsburgh Jr
Dalvin Cook RB Florida State Jr
D’Onta Foreman RB Texas Jr
Leonard Fournette RB L.S.U. Jr
Wayne Gallman RB Clemson Jr
Brian Hill RB Wyoming Jr
Aaron Jones RB UTEP Jr.
Alvin Kamara RB Tennessee Jr
Christian McCaffrey RB Stanford Jr
Jeremy McNichols RB Boise State Jr
Samaje Perine RB Oklahoma Jr
Stan ‘Boom’ Williams RB Kentucky Jr
Joe Yearby RB Miami Jr
Receivers
KD Cannon WR Baylor Jr.
Isaiah Ford WR Virginia Tech Jr
Carlos Henderson WR Louisiana Tech Jr
Jerome Lane WR Akron rJr
Josh Malone WR Tennessee Jr
John Ross WR Washington Jr
Artavis Scott WR Clemson Jr
Damore’ea Stringfellow WR Mississippi rJr
Mike Williams WR Clemson Jr
Isaiah McKenzie WR Georgia Jr.
Derrick Griffin TE Texas Southern rSoph
Bucky Hodges TE Virginia Tech Jr
David Njoku TE Miami rSoph
Adam Shaheen TE Ashland Jr
Defensive Players
Derek Barnett DE Tennessee Jr
Myles Garrett DE Texas A&M Jr
Charles Harris DE Missouri rJr
Al_Quadin Muhammad DE Miami Jr.
Davon Godchaux DT LSU Jr
Nazair Jones DT North Carolina rJr
Malik McDowell DT Michigan St. Jr
Elijah Qualls DT Washington Jr
Vincent Taylor DT Oklahoma St. Jr.
Eddie Vanderdoes DT UCLA rJr
Charles Walker DT Oklahoma rJr
Tim Kimbrough LB Georgia Jr.
Jermaine Grace LB Miami (FL) rJr
Anthony Walker LB Northwestern Jr
Nyeem Wartman-White LB Penn State rJr
TJ Watt LB Wisconsin Jr
Howard Wilson CB Houston rSoph
Quincy Wilson CB Florida Jr
Budda Baker S Washington Jr
Josh Jones S N.C. State Jr
Montae Nicholson S Michigan St. Jr
Marcus Williams S Utah Jr
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites