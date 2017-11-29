- Frank Coyle's Blog
Conference Championship Weekend
This weekend features the Power 5 conference championship games. The results will probably shake up the top ten standings once again which will have a huge effect on the final four standings for the national semi final and final matchups that determine the national champion. In addition to the five winners of the conference title games, #5 Alabama at 11-1 stands in the background looking to sneak back in the final four if any of the top clubs lose this weekend. The Crimson Tide lost only to Auburn (10-2) in the Iron Bowl last weekend. The Auburn Tigers can beat any club in the nation, though will have to prove it as a 2 loss club and only room for error. Wisconsin faces a potent Ohio St club that they did no play in the regular season. The Badgers also did not face Penn St or Michigan St. on their 2017 schedule. Of all the conference title participants, the Badgers weak strength of schedule has hindered them all season gaining votes on the weekly polls. Ohio St. is primed to knock off the Badgers, though it will take a healthy QB J.T. Barrett who sustained a slight knee injury in the Buckeyes key victory over Michigan last weekend.
Friday – Dec.1, 2017
Pac-12 - #11 Southern California (10-2) vs #14 Stanford (9-3) - 8 pm est - ESPN
Levi Stadium, Santa Clara, Ca
Saturday – Dec 2, 2017
Big XII - #2 Oklahoma (11-1) vs #10 TCU (10-2) - 12:30 pm est - FOX
ATT Stadium, Arrington, Texas
SEC - #4 Auburn (10-2) vs #6 Georgia (11-1) - 4 pm est - CBS
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga
Big Ten - #3 Wisconsin (12-0) vs #8 Ohio State (10-2) - 8 pm est - FOX
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, In
ACC - #1 Clemson (11-1) vs #7 Miami (11-1) - 8 pm est - ABC
Bank of America, Charlotte, North Carolina
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites