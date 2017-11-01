- Frank Coyle's Blog
Draft Insiders' / Associated Press – Final Top 25 Rankings - Jan. 11
Clemson Shocks Alabama With Late TD 35-31 in Classic Title Game
Team of Week - Clemson
Offensive Player of Game Deshaun Watson - Clemson
Defensive Player of Game Ryan Anderson - Alabama
Photo - QB Deshaun Watson - Clemson
Draft Insiders' - Top 25 Rankings
Rank/ Team/ Rec
1 Clemson - 14-1
2 Alabama) - 14-1
3 Southern Cal - 10-3
4 Washington - 12-2
5 Ohio St - 11-2
6 Oklahoma - 11-2
7 Florida St - 10-3
8 Michigan - 10-3
9 Penn State - 11-3
10 Wisconsin - 11-3
11 Oklahoma State - 10-3
12 Stanford - 10-3
13 LSU - 7-4
14 Florida - 9-4
15 Western Michigan - 13-1
16 Virginia Tech - 10-4
17 West Virginia - 10-3
18 South Florida - 11-2
19 Colorado - 10-4
20 Louisville - 9-4
21 Miami - 9-4
22 Tennessee - 9-4
23 Utah - 9-4
24 Auburn - 8-5
25 San Diego St - 11-3
AP Final Top 25
Rank/ Team/1st Place Votes / Rec/ Pts
1 Clemson (60) - 14-1 1500
2 Alabama - 14-1 1440
3 USC - 10-3 1292
4 Washington - 12-2 1277
5 Oklahoma - 11-2 1252
6 Ohio State - 11-2 1240
7 Penn State - 11-3 1130
8 Florida St - 10-3 1105
9 Wisconsin - 11-3 1032
10 Michigan - 10-3 1001
11 Oklahoma St - 10-3 920
12 Stanford - 10-3 730
13 LSU - 8-4 651
14 Florida - 9-4 640
15 Western Michigan - 13-1 619
16 Virginia Tech - 10-4 610
17 Colorado - 10-4 585
18 West Virginia - 10-3 368
19 South Florida - 11-2 358
20 Miami - 9-4 338
21 Louisville - 9-4 277
22 Tennessee - 9-4 253
23 Utah - 9-4 222
24 Auburn - 8-5 206
25 San Diego State - 11-3 113
Dropped from rankings: Iowa 21, Pittsburgh 22, Temple 23, Nebraska 24
Others receiving votes: Kansas State 83, Georgia Tech 47, Nebraska 38, Western Kentucky 32, Air Force 30, Pittsburgh 21, Boise State 19, Iowa 14, Minnesota 12, Tulsa 10, BYU 9, Temple 8, Houston 8, North Carolina 8, Washington State 1, Navy 1
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College and NFL football especially during the postseason team and All-star and Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and several web sites