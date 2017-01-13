- Frank Coyle's Blog
Clemson’s Watson and Williams and Alabama’s Robinson and Humphrey Join Growing Underclassmen List
Underclassmen for the NFL Draft 2017
Updated Jan. 13th
Declared intentions - Players have till Jan. 16, 2017 to declare. They have three days to rescind their decision to retain their 2017 college eligibility.
Photo – CB Marlon Humphrey - Alabama
Underclassmen for the NFL Draft
Offense (4)
Quarterbacks (6)
Jerod Evans QB Virginia Tech rJr
Brad Kaaya QB Miami Jr
DeShone Kizer QB Notre Dame rSoph
Patrick Mahomes QB Texas Tech Jr
Mitch Trubisky QB North Carolina Jr
Deshaun Watson QB Clemson Jr
Running Backs (18)
James Conner RB Pittsburgh rJr
Dalvin Cook RB Florida State Jr
D’Onta Foreman RB Texas Jr
Leonard Fournette RB L.S.U. Jr
Wayne Gallman RB Clemson Jr
Brian Hill RB Wyoming Jr
Elijah Hood RB North Carolina Jr
Aaron Jones RB UTEP rJr.
Alvin Kamara RB Tennessee rJr
Marlon Mack RB South Florida Jr
Christian McCaffrey RB Stanford Jr
Jeremy McNichols RB Boise State Jr
Joe Mixon RB Oklahoma rSoph
Samaje Perine RB Oklahoma Jr
Devine Redding RB Indiana Jr
Curtis Samuel WR/RB Ohio State Jr
Stan ‘Boom’ Williams RB Kentucky Jr
Joe Yearby RB Miami Jr
Receivers (21)
Noah Brown WR Ohio State rSoph
KD Cannon WR Baylor Jr.
Malachi Dupre WR LSU Jr
Isaiah Ford WR Virginia Tech Jr
Shelton Gibson WR West Virginia Jr
Chris Godwin WR Penn St Jr.
Chad Hansen WR California rJr
Carlos Henderson WR Louisiana Tech rJr
Jerome Lane WR Akron rJr
Josh Malone WR Tennessee Jr
Isaiah McKenzie WR Georgia Jr
Deon-Tay McManus WR Marshall rJr
Speedy Noil WR Texas A&M Jr
John Ross WR Washington rJr
Travis Rudolph WR Florida State Jr
Artavis Scott WR Clemson Jr
Ricky Seals-Jones WR Texas A&M rJr
JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Southern Cal Jr
ArDarius Stewart WR Alabama Jr
Damore’ea Stringfellow WR Mississippi rJr
Mike Williams WR Clemson Jr
Tight Ends (4)
Derrick Griffin TE Texas Southern rSoph
Bucky Hodges TE Virginia Tech Jr
David Njoku TE Miami rSoph
Adam Shaheen TE Ashland rJr
Offensive Linemen (6)
Garett Bolles OT Utah Jr
Rod Johnson OT Florida State Jr
Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin Jr
Cam Robinson OT Alabama Jr
David Sharpe OT Florida Jr
Damien Mama OG Southern Cal Jr
Defensive Players
Linemen(15)
Derek Barnett DE Tennessee Jr
Myles Garrett DE Texas A&M Jr
Charles Harris DE Missouri rJr
Carl Lawson DE Auburn rJr
Al_Quadin Muhammad DE Miami rJr.
Garrett Sickels DE Penn St rJr
Solomon Thomas DE Stanford rSoph
Caleb Brantley DT Florida Jr
Davon Godchaux DT LSU Jr
Nazair Jones DT North Carolina rJr
Malik McDowell DT Michigan St. Jr
Elijah Qualls DT Washington Jr
Vincent Taylor DT Oklahoma St. rJr.
Eddie Vanderdoes DT UCLA rJr
Charles Walker DT Oklahoma rJr
Linebackers (10)
Alex Anzalone LB Florida rJr
Ukeme Eligwe LB Georgia Southern Jr
Tim Kimbrough LB Georgia Jr.
Jermaine Grace LB Miami (FL) rJr
Elijah Lee LB Kansas St Jr
Raekwon McMillan LB Ohio State Jr
Marcus Oliver LB Indiana Jr
Anthony Walker LB Northwestern rJr
Nyeem Wartman-White LB Penn State rJr
TJ Watt LB Wisconsin rJr
Defensive Backs
Cornerbacks(14)
Gareon Conley CB Ohio State rJr
Marlon Humphrey CB Alabama rSoph
Sidney Jones CB Washington Jr
Marshon Lattimore CB Ohio State rSoph
Teez Tabor CB Florida Jr
Howard Wilson CB Houston rSoph
Quincy Wilson CB Florida Jr
Safeties
Jamal Adams S LSU Jr
Budda Baker S Washington Jr
Malik Hooker S Ohio State Jr
Josh Jones S N.C. State rJr
Montae Nicholson S Michigan St. Jr
Jabrill Peppers S Michigan rSoph
Marcus Williams S Utah Jr
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites