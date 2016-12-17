- Frank Coyle's Blog
College Bowl Season 2016-2017
Saturday, December 31
matchup time (ET) nat tv
CFP Semifinal Games
CHICK-FIL-A PEACH BOWL - CFP SEMIFINAL
#4 Washington #1 Alabama 3:00 PM ESPN
Georgia Dome, Atlanta, Ga
FIESTA BOWL - CFP SEMIFINAL
#3 Ohio State #2 Clemson 7:00 PM ESPN
University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Az
Monday, January 9
CFP NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
matchup time (ET) nat tv location
TBD TBD 8:00 PM ESPN
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Saturday, December 17
matchup time (ET) nat tv location
NEW MEXICO BOWL
New Mexico vs Texas San Antonio 2:00 PM ESPN
University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
LAS VEGAS BOWL
Houston vs San Diego State 3:30 PM ABC
Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, Nv
RAYCOM MEDIA CAMELLIA BOWL
Appalachian State vs Toledo 5:30 PM ESPN
Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL
AUTONATION CURE BOWL
UCF vs Arkansas State 5:30 PM CBSSN
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
R+L CARRIERS NEW ORLEANS BOWL
Southern Mississippi vs Louisiana Lafayette 9:00 PM ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, La
Monday, December 19
matchup time (ET) nat tv location
MIAMI BEACH BOWL
Central Michigan vs Tulsa 2:30 PM ESPN
MARLINS PARK, Miami, FL
Tuesday, December 20
matchup time (ET) nat tv location
BOCA RATON BOWL
Memphis vs Western Kentucky 7:00 PM ESPN
FAU Football Stadium, Boca Raton, FL
Wednesday, December 21
matchup time (ET) nat tv location
POINSETTIA BOWL
BYU vs Wyoming 9:00 PM ESPN
Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, Ca
Thursday, December 22
matchup time (ET) nat tv location
FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO BOWL
Idaho vs Colorado State 7:00 PM ESPN
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Friday, December 23
matchup time (ET) nat tv location
BAHAMAS BOWL
Eastern Michigan vs Old Dominion 1:00 PM ESPN
Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, NP
LOCKHEED MARTIN ARMED FORCES BOWL
Louisiana Tech vs #25 Navy 4:30 PM ESPN
Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Tx
DOLLAR GENERAL BOWL
Ohio vs Troy 8:00 PM ESPN
Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL
Saturday, December 24
matchup time (ET) nat tv location
HAWAI'I BOWL
Hawai'i vs Middle Tennessee 8:00 PM ESPN
Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, Hi
Monday, December 26
matchup time (ET) nat tv location
ST. PETERSBURG BOW
Miami (OH) vs Mississippi State 11:00 AM ESPN
Tropicana Field, Saint Petersburg, FL
QUICK LANE BOWL
Maryland vs Boston College 2:30 PM ESPN
Ford Field, Detroit, MI
INDEPENDENCE BOWL
NC State vs Vanderbilt 5:00 PM ESPN2
Independence Stadium, Shreveport, La
Tuesday, December 27
matchup time (ET) nat tv location
HEART OF DALLAS BOWL
Army vs North Texas 12:00 PM ESPN
Cotton Bowl, Dallas, Tx
MILITARY BOWL PRESENTED BY NORTHROP GRUMMAN
#24 Temple vs Wake Forest 3:30 PM ESPN
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Md
HOLIDAY BOWL
Minnesota vs Washington State 7:00 PM ESPN
Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, Ca
CACTUS BOWL
Boise State vs Baylor 10:15 PM ESPN
Chase Field, Phoenix, Az
Wednesday, December 28
matchup time (ET) nat tv location
RUSSELL ATHLETIC BOWL
#16 West Virginia vs Miami 5:30 PM ESPN
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
FOSTER FARMS BOWL
Indiana vs #19 Utah 8:30 PM FOX
Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Ca
PINSTRIPE BOWL
#23 Pittsburgh vs Northwestern 2:00 PM ESPN
Yankee Stadium, New York, NY
TEXAS BOWL
Texas A&M vs Kansas State 9:00 PM ESPN
NRG Stadium, Houston, Tx
Thursday, December 29
matchup time (ET) nat tv location
BIRMINGHAM BOWL
South Florida vs South Carolina 2:00 PM ESPN
Legion Field, Birmingham, AL
BELK BOWL
Arkansas vs #22 Virginia Tech 5:30 PM ESPN
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
ALAMO BOWL
#12 Oklahoma State vs #10 Colorado 9:00 PM ESPN
Alamodome, San Antonio, Tx
Friday, December 30
matchup time (ET) nat tv
AUTOZONE LIBERTY BOWL
Georgia vs TCU 12:00 PM ESPN
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tn
SUN BOWL
#18 Stanford vs North Carolina 2:00 PM CBS
Sun Bowl, El Paso, Tx
MUSIC CITY BOWL
Nebraska vs #21 Tennessee 3:30 PM ESPN
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tn
ARIZONA BOWL
South Alabama vs Air Force 5:30 PM ASN
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Az
CAPITAL ONE ORANGE BOWL
#6 Michigan vs #11 Florida State 8:00 PM ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL
Saturday, December 31
matchup time (ET) nat tv
BUFFALO WILD WINGS CITRUS BOWL
#20 LSU #13 Louisville 11:00 AM ABC
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
TAXSLAYER BOWL
Georgia Tech vs Kentucky 11:00 AM ESPN
EverBank Field, Jacksonville, FL
Monday, January 2
matchup time (ET) nat tv location
OUTBACK BOWL
#17 Florida vs Iowa 1:00 PM ABC
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
GOODYEAR COTTON BOWL CLASSIC
#15 Western Michigan vs #8 Wisconsin 1:00 PM ESPN
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Tx
ROSE BOWL GAME
#9 USC vs #5 Penn State 5:00 PM ESPN
Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Ca
ALLSTATE SUGAR BOWL
#14 Auburn vs #7 Oklahoma 8:30 PM ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, La
Monday, January 9
matchup time (ET) nat tv location
CFP NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
TBD TBD 8:00 PM ESPN
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Frank Coyle is a long time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites