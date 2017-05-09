- Frank Coyle's Blog
- College Football Mondays
- Ahead of the Curve
- NFL News
- College News
- Order Publication
Bama Impresses With Win Over Florida St in Opener - Heads Top 25 Teams
Players of Week #1
Offense – QB Josh Rosen - UCLA
Defense – LB Josey Jewell - Iowa
Photo - QB Josh Rosen - UCLA
Team of the Week - UCLA
DraftInsiders.com Poll – Sept. 5
Rank/ Team/ Record
1 Alabama 1-0
2 Ohio State 1-0
3 USC 1-0
4 Clemson 1-0
5 Penn State 1-0
6 Washington 1-0
7 Oklahoma 1-0
8 Wisconsin 1-0
9 Oklahoma State 1-0
10 Auburn 1-0
11 LSU 1-0
12 Louisville 1-0
13 Michigan 1-0
14 Stanford 1-0
15 Georgia 1-0
16 South Florida 1-0
17 Florida State 0-1
18 Miami 1-0
19 Kansas State 1-0
20 Virginia Tech 1-0
21 Washington State 1-0
22 Notre Dame 1-0
23 Iowa 1-0
24 Tennessee 1-0
25 South Carolina 1-0
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites