Coaches 1st Top 25 Football Poll - Aug 3, 2017
The first Coaches Top 25 Poll was announced Thursday. Alabama heads the rankings that is followed by Ohio St, Florida St, Southern Cal and last years’ champion, Clemson Tigers. The number after the team’s name is the first place votes they received in this first poll. The top ten features most of the top clubs from the premier Big five conferences.
Photo - RB Bo Scarbrough - Alabama
Coaches Football First Poll - August 3, 2017
Rank/ Team/ 1st Place Votes/ Rec/ Points/ First Week Game & Date
1 Alabama (49) - 0-0 1603 — 9/2 vs #3 Florida State
2 Ohio State (5) - 0-0 1512 — 8/31 @ Indiana
3 Florida St (4) - 0-0 1434 — 9/2 vs #1 Alabama
4 USC - 0-0 - 1415 — 9/2 vs Western Michigan
5 Clemson - (7) - 0-0 - 1367 — 9/2 vs Kent State
6 Penn St - 0-0 - 1257 — 9/2 vs Akron
7 Washington - 0-0 - 1245 — 9/1 @ Rutgers
8 Oklahoma - 0-0 - 1237 — 9/2 vs UTEP
9 Michigan - 0-0 - 959 — 9/2 vs #16 Florida
10 Wisconsin - 0-0 - 936 — 9/1 vs Utah State
11 Oklahoma St - 0-0 - 912 — 8/31 vs Tulsa
12 LSU - 0-0 - 834 — 9/2 vs BYU
13 Auburn - 0-0 - 819 — 9/2 vs Georgia Southern
14 Stanford - 0-0 - 732 — 8/26 vs Rice
15 Georgia - 0-0 - 701 — 9/2 vs Appalachian State
16 Florida - 0-0 - 681 — 9/2 vs #9 Michigan
17 Louisville - 0-0 - 676 — 9/2 vs Purdue
18 Miami - 0-0 - 472 — 9/2 vs Bethune-Cookman
19 Kansas St - 0-0 - 339 — 9/2 vs Central Arkansas
20 West Virginia - 0-0 - 319 — 9/3 vs #22 Virginia Tech
21 South Florida - 0-0 - 247 — 8/26 @ San José State
22 Virginia Tech - 0-0 - 235 — 9/3 vs #20 West Virginia
23 Texas - 0-0 - 193 — 9/2 vs Maryland
24 Tennessee - 0-0 - 155 — 9/4 vs Georgia Tech
25 Utah - 0-0 - 109 — 8/31 vs North Dakota
Others receiving votes: Washington State 99, Colorado 72, TCU 58, Boise State 49, Notre Dame 49, Texas A&M 46, Pittsburgh 45, NC State 39, Oregon 37, Northwestern 25, Nebraska 23, Arkansas 22, Memphis 22, Mississippi State 19, San Diego State 18, Appalachian State 11, BYU 10, Georgia Tech 10, Tulsa 10, Wyoming 9, Western Michigan 8, Temple 8, North Carolina 8, Houston 7, Minnesota 6, Troy 6, Iowa 5, Louisiana Tech 4, Syracuse 3, Arizona 2, UCLA 1, Colorado State 1, Maryland 1, Michigan State 1, Toledo 1, Army 1
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites