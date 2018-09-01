- Frank Coyle's Blog
Alabama Wins National Title on Dramatic Overtime TD - Final Top 25 Teams
Alabama's HC Nick Saban wins his fifth national championship at Alabama (6th overall - LSU) in a dramatic OT win over Georgia. Nick Saban beat his former assistant coach, Kirby Smart, as Alabama overcame a 13-point deficit in the second half to beat Georgia 26-23 in the College Football Playoff National Championship. It will ranked among the best national title games in recent history with two freshman QBs leading their teams
Players of the National Title Game - Jan. 8
Offense - QB Tua Tagovailoa - Alabama
Defense - LB Roquan Smith - Georgia
Team of the Week – Alabama
Photo - LB Roquan Smith - Georgia
DraftInsiders.com Poll – Jan. 8
Frank Coyle - Head Scout
Rank/ Team/ Record
1 Alabama 13-1
2 Georgia 13-2
3 Oklahoma 12-2
4 Clemson 12-2
5 UCF 13-0
6 Ohio State 12-2
7 Wisconsin 13-1
8 Penn State 10-2
9 TCU 11-2
10 Notre Dame 10-3
11 Auburn 10-4
12 Washington 10-3
13 USC 11-3
14 Oklahoma State 10-3
15 Miami 10-3
16 LSU 9-4
17 Northwestern 10-3
18 South Florida 10-2
19 Michigan St 10-3
20 Virginia Tech 9-4
21 Mississippi St 9-4
22 Stanford 9-5
23 Fresno State 9-3
24 NC State 9-4
25 Memphis 10-3
AP Football Poll
Rank/ Team/ 1st Place Votes/ Rec/ Points
AP Top 25
Rank/ Team / Rec / Pts
1 Alabama (57) 13-1 1521
2 Georgia 13-2 1454
3 Oklahoma 12-2 1374
4 Clemson 12-2 1292
5 Ohio State 12-2 1286
6 UCF (4) 13-0 1248
7 Wisconsin 13-1 1194
8 Penn State 11-2 1120
9 TCU 11-3 974
10 Auburn 10-4 917
11 Notre Dame 10-3 857
12 USC 11-3 839
13 Miami 10-3 769
14 Oklahoma State 10-3 758
15 Michigan State 10-3 705
16 Washington 10-3 668
17 Northwestern 10-3 528
18 LSU 9-4 368
19 Mississippi State 9-4 359
20 Stanford 9-5 336
21 South Florida 10-2 267
22 Boise State 11-3 251
23 NC State 9-4 232
24 Virginia Tech 9-4 126
25 Memphis 10-3 119
Dropped from rankings: Washington State 21
Others receiving votes: Washington State 84, South Carolina 46, Iowa State 36, Army 33, Florida Atlantic 32, Troy 14, Fresno State 13, San Diego State 3, Iowa 2
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites