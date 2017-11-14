- Frank Coyle's Blog
- College Football Mondays
- Ahead of the Curve
- NFL News
- College News
- Order Publication
Alabama Survives vs Mississippi St. To Hold #1 Ranking - Top 25 Teams
Players of the Week 11 - Nov. 11
Offense - RB Kerryon Johnson - Auburn
Defense - CB - Joshua Jackson - Iowa
Team of the Week – Auburn
Photo - QB Mason Rudolph - Oklahoma St.
DraftInsiders.com Poll – Week 11 – Nov. 14
Rank/ Team/ Record
1 Alabama 10-0
2 Wisconsin 10-0
3 Clemson 9-1
4 Miami 9-0
5 Oklahoma 9-1
6 Auburn 7-2
7 Georgia 9-1
8 Notre Dame 8-2
9 Washington 8-2
10 Ohio State 8-2
11 USC 9-2
12 Oklahoma State 8-2
13 TCU 8-2
14 Penn State 8-2
15 Washington State 9-2
16 UCF 9-0
17 Memphis 8-1
18 Mississippi St 7-3
19 Michigan 8-2
20 North Carolina St. 7-3
21 South Florida 8-1
22 Stanford 7-3
23 West Virginia 7-3
24 Michigan St 7-3
25 LSU 7-3
AP Football Poll
Rank/ Team/ 1st Place Votes/ Rec/ Points
AP Top 25
1 Alabama (57) 10-0 1521
2 Miami (4) 9-0 1438
3 Oklahoma 9-1 1367
4 Clemson 9-1 1358
5 Wisconsin 10-0 1322
6 Auburn 8-2 1199
7 Georgia 9-1 1151
8 Ohio State 8-2 1036
9 Notre Dame 8-2 1001
10 Oklahoma State 8-2 898
11 TCU 8-2 875
12 USC 9-2 866
13 Penn State 8-2 818
14 UCF 9-0 807
15 Washington State 9-2 614
16 Washington 8-2 575
17 Mississippi State 7-3 492
18 Memphis 8-1 437
19 Michigan 8-2 315
20 Stanford 7-3 287
21 LSU 7-3 276
22 Michigan State 7-3 259
23 South Florida 8-1 236
24 West Virginia 7-3 222
25 NC State 7-3 178
Dropped from rankings: Virginia Tech 17, Iowa State 24, Iowa 25
Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 110, Northwestern 72, Arizona 49, Iowa State 27, Boise State 6, Georgia Tech 6, Army 3, Iowa 2, South Carolina 2
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites