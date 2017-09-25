- Frank Coyle's Blog
Top Ten Clubs Remain Unbeaten
Alabama Smashes Vandy to Hold #1 Ranking - Top 25 Teams
Players of the Week 4 – Sept. 25
Offense – RB Saquon Barkley - Penn St
Defense – DE Bradley Chubb - North Carolina St.
Team of the Week – Georgia
Photo - RB Saquon Barkley - Penn St
DraftInsiders.com Poll – Week 5 - Sept. 25
Rank/ Team/ Record
1 Alabama 4-0
2 Oklahoma 4-0
3 USC 4-0
4 Clemson 4-0
5 Penn State 4-0
6 Washington 4-0
7 Wisconsin 4-0
8 Michigan 4-0
9 Georgia 4-0
10 TCU 4-0
11 Ohio State 3-1
12 Miami 2-0
13 San Diego St 4-0
14 Virginia Tech 4-0
15 Oklahoma State 3-1
16 Notre Dame 3-1
17 Auburn 3-1
18 Washington State 4-0
19 Louisville 3-1
20 South Florida 4-0
21 Mississippi St. 3-1
22 Utah 4-0
23 West Virginia 3-1
24 Florida 2-1
25 LSU 3-1
AP Football Poll
Rank/ Team/ 1st Place Votes/ Rec/ Points
AP Top 25
1 Alabama (52) 4-0 1515
2 Clemson (8) 4-0 1458
3 Oklahoma (1) 4-0 1397
4 Penn State 4-0 1304
5 USC 4-0 1247
6 Washington 4-0 1188
7 Georgia 4-0 1136
8 Michigan 4-0 1088
9 TCU 4-0 1028
10 Wisconsin 4-0 1023
11 Ohio State 3-1 1016
12 Virginia Tech 4-0 828
13 Auburn 3-1 701
14 Miami 2-0 693
15 Oklahoma State 3-1 665
16 Washington State 4-0 551
17 Louisville 3-1 502
18 South Florida 4-0 406
19 San Diego State 4-0 365
20 Utah 4-0 356
21 Florida 2-1 342
22 Notre Dame 3-1 246
23 West Virginia 3-1 212
24 Mississippi State 3-1 148
25 LSU 3-1 92
Dropped from rankings: Florida State 12, Oregon 24
Others receiving votes: NC State 87, Duke 79, Texas Tech 40, Florida State 35, Memphis 26, Iowa 16, Stanford 8, California 7, Colorado 5, UCF 4, Minnesota 3, Kansas State 3, Oregon 3, Tennessee 1, Wake Forest 1
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites