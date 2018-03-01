Alabama Sends Six Players to Senior Bowl 2018

Senior Bowl Roster Grows to 104 Pro Prospects

Six players from Alabama will follow up their appearance in the national championship game with a trip to Mobile later this month.

Linebackers Rashaan Evans and Shaun Dion Hamilton, cornerbacks Anthony Averett and Levi Wallace, defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand and punter JK Scott have all accepted invitations to the 2018 Reese's Senior Bowl. Hamilton, who is injured, will only participate in off-field activities during the week.

The five who will participate fully during the week will face Georgia on Monday in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

"We're so pleased to have six seniors from Alabama, who are part of the all-time winningest class in college football history," said Phil Savage, the Executive Director of the Reese's Senior Bowl. "We know it's always exciting for our local fans to have access to Alabama and Auburn players, as well as those from our local area."

Auburn's four players in the game, announced a few weeks ago, are linebacker Tre' Williams, safety Tray Matthews, kicker Daniel Carlson and long snapper Ike Powell.

Photo – LB Rashaan Evans - Alabama

Three other standouts from the Mobile-Pensacola area will join Williams at the Reese's Senior Bowl: Southern Miss running back Ito Smith (Mobile), South Alabama safety Jeremy Reaves (Pensacola) and Troy QB Brandon Silvers (Orange Beach).

Executive Director Phil Savage and Scouting Coordinator Patrick Woo along with their staff have once again assembled another impressive strong group of college players to be considered as the top pro prospects for the NFL Draft. The Senior Bowl will post updated accepted invitations thru the 2018 postseason as they continue to be the premier postseason All-Star week that has a tremendous impact on the pro prospect rankings entering the NFL Draft 2018.

For the Complete Senior Bowl List go to https://www.seniorbowl.com/

Look at the six Alabama Players who accepted Invitations (alphabetical):

Anthony Averett, CB - Speedy cover corner in his second year as a starter. Has seven pass breakups to go along with 42 tackles.

Rashaan Evans, LB - Speedy, instinctual leader of the linebacker corps who can come from the middle or off the edge. Leads the team with 11.5 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks.

Shaun Dion Hamilton, LB - Preseason Butkus Award watch lister suffered season-ending knee injury vs. LSU. Was second on the team with 40 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss.

Da’Shawn Hand, DE - Powerful defensive lineman playing inside and outside. Has recorded three sacks and a fumble recovery while being the lone senior on a defensive line holding opponents to 2.7 yards per carry.

JK Scott, PT - Ray Guy Award finalist and all-time Alabama record-holder for punting yards. Outstanding hang times with only four allowed returns for a total of five yards in 2017. Also serves as the kick-off man.

Levi Wallace, CB - Former walk-on did not see action his first two years before earning a scholarship as a junior and becoming a big contributor as a starter in 2017. Leads the team with 14 pass breakups.

The six Alabama players push the Reese's Senior Bowl roster to 104, with several more commitments expected this week. The roster will eventually grow to around 110 players as the game builds the North-South rosters for the nation's premier college football All-Star game and pre-draft event.

Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites