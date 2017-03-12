- Frank Coyle's Blog
College Football Playoff schedule
Final Regular Season Top 25 Teams
Here is the 2017-18 college playoff lineup and College football playoff rankings
Jan. 1 – Semi-final Matchups
College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl Game
#3 Georgia vs. #2 Oklahoma
5 p.m., ESPN
Rose Bowl - Pasadena, California
College Football Playoff at the Sugar Bowl
#4 Alabama vs. #1 Clemson
8:45 p.m., ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Superdome - New Orleans
Photo - QB J.T. Barrett – Ohio St
Jan. 8
College Football Playoff National Championship Presented By AT&T
Semi Final Winners
8 p.m. ESPN - Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta
College Football Playoff Rankings
Rank / Team / Record
1 Clemson 12-1
2 Oklahoma 12-1
3 Georgia 12-1
4 Alabama 11-1
5 Ohio State 11-2
6 Wisconsin 12-1
7 Auburn 10-3
8 USC 11-2
9 Penn State 10-2
10 Miami 10-2
11 Washington 10-2
12 UCF 12-0
13 Stanford 9-4
14 Notre Dame 9-3
15 TCU 10-3
16 Michigan State 9-3
17 LSU 9-3
18 Washington State 9-3
19 Oklahoma State 9-3
20 Memphis 10-2
21 Northwestern 9-3
22 Virginia Tech 9-3
23 Mississippi State 8-4
24 NC State 8-4
25 Boise State 10-3
Dropped from rankings: Fresno State 25
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites