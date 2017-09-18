- Frank Coyle's Blog
- College Football Mondays
- Ahead of the Curve
- NFL News
- College News
- Order Publication
Top Clubs Remain Unbeaten
Alabama Holds #1 Ranking - Top 25 Teams
Players of the Week 4 – Sept. 18
Offense – QB Nick Fitzgerald - Mississippi St
Defense – DT Jeffery Simmons - Mississippi St
Special Teams Player - WR Dante Pettis - Washington
Team of the Week – Mississippi St
Photo - WR Dante Pettis - Washington
DraftInsiders.com Poll – Week 4 - Sept. 18
Rank/ Team/ Record
1 Alabama 3-0
2 Oklahoma 3-0
3 USC 3-0
4 Clemson 3-0
5 Penn State 3-0
6 Washington 3-0
7 Wisconsin 3-0
8 Oklahoma State 3-0
9 Ohio State 2-1
10 Michigan 3-0
11 Georgia 3-0
12 Miami 1-0
13 Kansas State 2-0
14 Virginia Tech 3-0
15 Florida State 0-1 922
16 Washington State 3-0
17 South Florida 3-0
18 TCU 3-0
19 Mississippi St. 3-0
20 Auburn 2-1
21 Utah 3-0
22 Oregon 3-0
23 Louisville 2-1
24 Florida 1-1
25 LSU 2-1
AP Football Poll
Rank/ Team/ 1st Place Votes/ Rec/ Points
AP Top 25
1 Alabama(45) 3-0 1504
2 Clemson(15) 3-0 1446
3 Oklahoma(1) 3-0 1432
4 Penn State 3-0 1306
5 USC 3-0 1241
6 Oklahoma State 3-0 1154
7 Washington 3-0 1141
8 Michigan 3-0 1081
9 Wisconsin 3-0 1031
10 Ohio State 2-1 1015
11 Georgia 3-0 940
12 Florida State 0-1 922
13 Virginia Tech 3-0 730
14 Miami 1-0 606
15 Auburn 2-1 596
16 TCU 3-0 553
17 Mississippi State 3-0 532
18 Washington State 3-0 419
19 Louisville 2-1 356
20 Florida 1-1 308
21 South Florida 3-0 272
22 San Diego State 3-0 201
23 Utah 3-0 194
24 Oregon 3-0 158
25 LSU 2-1 153
Dropped from rankings: Kansas State 18, Stanford 19, Tennessee 23, UCLA 25
Others receiving votes: West Virginia 114, Colorado 93, Maryland 84, Vanderbilt 83, Notre Dame 57, Memphis 21, California 19, Stanford 16, Kentucky 11, Duke 10, Kansas State 10, Tennessee 6, Texas Tech 4, Iowa 2, Wake Forest 2, Michigan State 1, Houston 1
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites