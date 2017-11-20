- Frank Coyle's Blog
- College Football Mondays
- Ahead of the Curve
- NFL News
- College News
- Order Publication
Alabama Heads Remaining Four Undefeated Clubs and #1 Ranking - Top 25 Teams
Players of the Week 12 - Nov. 18
Offense - WR Byron Pringle - Kansas St.
Defense - LB Uchenna Nwosu - USC
Team of the Week - Wisconsin
Photo - QB Sam Darnold - USC
DraftInsiders.com Poll – Week 12 – Nov. 21
Rank/ Team/ Record
1 Alabama 11-0
2 Wisconsin 11-0
3 Clemson 10-1
4 Miami 10-0
5 Oklahoma 10-1
6 Auburn 8-2
7 Georgia 10-1
8 Notre Dame 9-2
9 Washington 9-2
10 Ohio State 9-2
11 USC 10-2
12 TCU 9-2
13 UCF 10-0
14 Penn State 9-2
15 Washington State 9-2
16 Memphis 9-1
17 Mississippi St 8-3
18 LSU 8-3
19 Oklahoma State 8-3
20 Stanford 8-3
21 Michigan St 8-3
22 South Florida 9-1
23 Northwestern 8-3
24 Virginia Tech 8-3
25 Boise State 9-2
AP Football Poll
Rank/ Team/ 1st Place Votes/ Rec/ Points
1 Alabama (58) 11-0 1522
2 Miami (3) 10-0 1433
3 Oklahoma 10-1 1370
4 Clemson 10-1 1355
5 Wisconsin 11-0 1328
6 Auburn 9-2 1203
7 Georgia 10-1 1157
8 Ohio State 9-2 1064
9 Notre Dame 9-2 1023
10 TCU 9-2 906
11 USC 10-2 891
12 Penn State 9-2 888
13 UCF 10-0 833
14 Washington State 9-2 697
15 Washington 9-2 613
16 Mississippi State 8-3 573
17 Memphis 9-1 496
18 Oklahoma State 8-3 422
19 LSU 8-3 415
20 Stanford 8-3 407
21 Michigan State 8-3 366
22 South Florida 9-1 247
23 Northwestern 8-3 232
24 Virginia Tech 8-3 136
25 Boise State 9-2 96
Dropped from rankings: Michigan 19, West Virginia 24, NC State 25
Others receiving votes: Michigan 49, Iowa State 47, South Carolina 30, NC State 9, San Diego State 8, Wake Forest 7, Texas A&M 1, Fresno State 1
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites