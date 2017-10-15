- Frank Coyle's Blog
Alabama Gains All First Place Votes - Top 25 Teams
Players of the Week 7 – Oct. 14
Offense - QB J.T. Barrett - Ohio St
Defense - LB Justin Phillips - Oklahoma St
Team of the Week - Syracuse
Photo - QB J.T. Barrett - Ohio St
DraftInsiders.com Poll – Week 7 – Oct. 16
Rank/ Team/ Record
1 Alabama 7-0
2 Penn State 7-0
3 Georgia 7-0
4 Wisconsin 7-0
5 Clemson 6-1
6 TCU 7-0
7 Ohio State 6-1
9 Miami 5-0
10 Oklahoma 5-1
11 Washington 6-1
12 Notre Dame 5-1
13 Oklahoma State 5-1
14 USC 6-1
15 Virginia Tech 5-2
16 Washington State 6-1
17 North Carolina St. 6-1
18 South Florida 6-0
19 Auburn 5-2
20 Michigan St 5-1
21 Michigan 5-1
22 UCF 5-0
23 Stanford 5-2
24 LSU 5-2
25 Memphis 5-1
AP Football Poll
Rank/ Team/ 1st Place Votes/ Rec/ Points
AP Top 25
1 Alabama (61) 7-0 1525
2 Penn State 6-0 1432
3 Georgia 7-0 1417
4 TCU 6-0 1322
5 Wisconsin 6-0 1241
6 Ohio State 6-1 1184
7 Clemson 6-1 1117
8 Miami 5-0 1109
9 Oklahoma 5-1 1066
10 Oklahoma State 5-1 900
11 USC 6-1 886
12 Washington 6-1 811
13 Notre Dame 5-1 798
14 Virginia Tech 5-1 727
15 Washington State 6-1 578
16 NC State 6-1 573
South Florida 6-0 573
18 Michigan State 5-1 563
19 Michigan 5-1 558
20 UCF 5-0 387
21 Auburn 5-2 303
22 Stanford 5-2 274
23 West Virginia 4-2 57
24 LSU 5-2 108
25 Memphis 5-1 62
Dropped from rankings: San Diego State 19, Texas Tech 24, Navy 25
Others receiving votes: San Diego State 56, Texas A&M 46, Iowa State 16, Virginia 10, Kentucky 8, Utah 4, Mississippi State 3, Iowa 2, Navy 2, South Carolina 2, Texas Tech 2, Marshall 1, Florida State 1, Georgia Tech 1
Frank Coyle is a long-time scout with nationwide ties with coaches, scouts and player agents. He is a long-time member of the FWAA and voter in College player awards - Heisman, Outland, Nagurski, Lombardi, Thorpe, Biletnikoff etc for the past 20 years. He writes College Football Mondays weekly during the season. He is a longtime scouting consultant for the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier postseason All-star game. He does sports radio shows for ESPN, Fox Sports and Sporting News on a year-round basis related to College Football especially during the postseason team and All-star Bowl time. He has worked for CBS Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo and Rivals sports publications and web sites